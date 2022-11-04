Eighth-tier Bracknell Town host Ipswich in a floodlit FA Cup first round tie on Monday night. Cam Pope picks out his best bet.
1pt Ipswich to win and Both Teams to Score at 13/8 (SkyBet, Betway)
Taking their place in the competition proper for only the second time in their 126-year history, the Southern League Division One South side celebrate with a home tie against the 1978 FA Cup winners, gunning for a return to the second tier and currently perched inside the League One automatic promotion places.
The Tractor Boys represent formidable opposition for the non-league outfit and, barring the romantics, few will be entertaining the possibility of a win for the ages.
Ipswich have lost just two league games out of 17 and this Monday night encounter should see them take their place in round two without too much sacrifice, but they will at least be met by an in-form team with an impressive recent record.
And my selection for this encounter is IPSWICH TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE, the reason being that Bracknell are riding a wave of momentum on a nine-match unbeaten streak.
Furthermore, 14 games across all competitions have passed since Bracknell failed to score. Hitting twelve goals on their past three outings, the Robins feel at home in opposition penalty areas.
To add to that, Ipswich have conceded six goals in their last two games, counteracting their defensive laxness by netting seven. In my eyes, while an upset remains highly improbable, Bracknell have a real opportunity to crown the occasion with a memorable goal against reputable opposition.
Score prediction: Bracknell 1-4 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1640 BST (04/11/22)
