Ipswich host Derby in League One on Friday night

Bracknell v Ipswich tips: FA Cup best bets and preview

By Cameron Pope
17:05 · FRI November 04, 2022

Eighth-tier Bracknell Town host Ipswich in a floodlit FA Cup first round tie on Monday night. Cam Pope picks out his best bet.

Football betting tips: FA Cup

1pt Ipswich to win and Both Teams to Score at 13/8 (SkyBet, Betway)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Football offer > https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20&aff=688

Taking their place in the competition proper for only the second time in their 126-year history, the Southern League Division One South side celebrate with a home tie against the 1978 FA Cup winners, gunning for a return to the second tier and currently perched inside the League One automatic promotion places.

The Tractor Boys represent formidable opposition for the non-league outfit and, barring the romantics, few will be entertaining the possibility of a win for the ages.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Monday

TV channel: ITV 4

Bracknell 14/1 | Draw 13/2 | Ipswich 1/9

World Cup guide button - DELETE CAPTION

Ipswich have lost just two league games out of 17 and this Monday night encounter should see them take their place in round two without too much sacrifice, but they will at least be met by an in-form team with an impressive recent record.

And my selection for this encounter is IPSWICH TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE, the reason being that Bracknell are riding a wave of momentum on a nine-match unbeaten streak.

Furthermore, 14 games across all competitions have passed since Bracknell failed to score. Hitting twelve goals on their past three outings, the Robins feel at home in opposition penalty areas.

To add to that, Ipswich have conceded six goals in their last two games, counteracting their defensive laxness by netting seven. In my eyes, while an upset remains highly improbable, Bracknell have a real opportunity to crown the occasion with a memorable goal against reputable opposition.

Bracknell v Ipswich best bets and preview

  • 1pt Ipswich to win and Both Teams to Score at 13/8 (SkyBet, Betway)

Score prediction: Bracknell 1-4 Ipswich (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1640 BST (04/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

