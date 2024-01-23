Bournemouth vs Swansea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Get live xG shot maps now in our football scores centre

Bournemouth fit the category of 'comfortably avoiding relegation so can focus on a cup run'. The Cherries occupy 12th in the Premier League table and are looking up rather than down, so there should be no reason they don't see this home game against Swansea as a great opportunity to get to the fifth round - something they have only done once in the last seven seasons. Swansea are 16th in the Sky Bet Championship, nine points above the drop zone, and new manager Luke Williams' only win in three attempts came in this competition against League Two Morecambe. This is a huge step up in class, and with the Cherries expected to take this seriously - they don't play again for another week after this - it's highly likely that they Premier League side advance.

What are the best bets? With Bournemouth expected to come out on top here, and Swansea - if they play and set-up how William's Notts County did - being especially vulnerable defensively, then the hosts could rack up a few goals. That means DOMINIC SOLANKE's odds-against price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals. CLICK HERE to back Dominic Solanke to score anytime with Sky Bet I see no reason why Andoni Iraola will rotate here, given the lengthy lay-off his team have had an will have.

They had a full week off after their New Year's Eve game, and between their FA Cup third round win against QPR and their 4-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool they didn't play once over 15 days. This game comes four days after that defeat, but as mentioned above, they don't play again until next Thursday, so another week's rest. They are a team who have been in good form, winning seven of their last 10, with dropped points coming against Aston Villa, Tottenham and the Premier League leaders. The manner of the loss to the latter of those teams could be another reason we see a strong side and a strong showing here. Solanke has been in red-hot form this season, netting 12 times in the top flight, with eight of those coming in his last 10 outings.

He has averaged 0.62 xG per 90 minutes this season, so he should get on the end of at least a couple of good chances in this game should he start. It is worth noting that bet365 are top price at 11/10 for this selection, and they void the bet should the player not start. Some bookies are as short as 8/15!

BuildABet @ 80/1 Bournemouth to score 3+ goals

Dominic Solanke to score 2+ goals

Liam Cullen to be carded

Carl Rushworth 6+ saves CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Luke William's Notts County conceded 47 times in 26 League Two games with him at the helm, while Swansea have shipped five in two Championship games under the front-foot manager, meaning Bournemouth are likely to hit the net multiple times on Thursday, with Solanke likely to be among the goals. Swansea's Liam Cullen is their most carded player this season picking up seven yellows and a red in 27 league games so looks a big price to pick up another here.

Swansea boss Luke Williams

Swans goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has impressed this season, and has been a busy boy since Williams took charge. In his two appearances under the new manager, Rushworth has made four saves against Birmingham and seven against high-flying Southampton.

Team news Bournemouth's Max Aarons pulled up with a hamstring injury in the closing stages of last weekend's defeat to Liverpool and the full-back joins Tyler Adams (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Milos Kerkez (ankle), Adam Smith (muscle) and Darren Randolph (illness) in the treatment room. Antoine Semenyo is likely to be on the bench after returning from AFCON and Dango Ouattara are also unavailable as they are at AFCON but Marcos Senesi is available to return from suspension.

As for Swansea, 17-year-old starlet Sam Parker missed last weekend's loss to Southampton with a hamstring injury and the midfielder is set to remain sidelined along with Josh Ginnelly (muscle), Liam Walsh (calf) and Josh Key (hamstring). Joe Allen and Arsenal loanee Charlie Patino will both be pushing to start in centre-midfield, while attacking duo Yannick Bolasie and Jerry Yates will be hoping to force their way into the first XI, although Williams will likely stick with a front three of Paterson, Liam Cullen and former Bournemouth man Jamal Lowe.