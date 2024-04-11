Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Bournemouth begin the weekend within striking distance of the top half. Only Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have taken more points than the Cherries over the last six, with defeat at Kenilworth Road ending a run of five without one. Andoni Iraola’s side have not picked up a single point against the top four (seven defeats) but thrive against the rest of the division taking 41 points from their 24 games. The reverse was a pretty one sided affair and Alex Keble expects a similar story this time around anticipating the Cherries high press to cause havoc for the visitors.

What are the best bets? Bournemouth start slow and finish strong. In their last nine games the Cherries have only netted in the first 45 minutes once and they have not managed it in any of their last five. Just 31% of their top flight goals have come in the first half of games which is the lowest percentage in the division. Combine this with the fact Manchester United have dropped 15 points from winning positions and a couple of bets materialise for this fixture. The first is BOURNEMOUTH TO WIN FROM BEHIND. CLICK HERE to back Bournemouth to win from behind with Sky Bet Despite leading in each of their last three games, Man Utd have not won any conceding injury time goals at Brentford, Stamford Bridge and an 84th minute penalty against Liverpool.

Another angle that appeals at 22/1 is the HALF TIME/ FULL TIME RESULT of MANCHESTER UNITED/ BOURNEMOUTH. For this bet to click we need Man Utd to lead at the interval and Bournemouth to win the game. CLICK HERE to back Half time/full time Man Utd/ Bournemouth with Sky Bet The Cherries have not been leading at half time in any of their last five, Manchester United have scored first in 12 of their 15 games this term.

Bournemouth’s high press caused chaos for Man Utd in the reverse and although the price is not appetising this time around, I expect a similarly one sided affair this time around. Combining the home win with the Cherries to notch up plenty of shots and corners provides some interest considering Man Utd’s track record in both departments.

Team news Marcus Tavernier netted the opener from ranch against Luton but was withdrawn six minutes later and will miss out here with a hamstring injury. Antoine Semenyo requested to be withdrawn in the defeat at Kenilworth Road and is a doubt on Saturday. Assuming both are unavailable, Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara will start on the Cherries flanks. As for the visitors, Manchester United's injury crisis in central defence goes on. Harry Maguire should be partnered by Willy Kambwala again with LIsandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw all ruled out. Ten Hag is also sweating on the fitness of Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford though the pair are expected to start.

Predicted line-ups Bournemouth: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Kluivert, Scott, Ouattara; Solanke Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Kambala, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Match facts Bournemouth are looking to complete their first league double over Manchester United, following their 3-0 win at Old Trafford in December.

Manchester United have won four of their six Premier League away games against Bournemouth, losing the other two in December 2015 (1-2) and November 2019 (0-1).

Bournemouth have won each of their last three Premier League home games – they’ve never won four in a row at home in the top-flight before.

After a run of six away games that saw them keep four clean sheets and concede just two goals, Manchester United have now conceded in each of their last eight on the road, shipping 17 goals in total.

Despite coming into this round of games in sixth place in the Premier League table, only bottom side Sheffield United (560) have faced more shots than Manchester United in the Premier League this season (554), while the Red Devils also have the third highest expected goals against figure (58.2).

Just 31% of Bournemouth’s Premier League goals this season have been scored in the first half (14/45), the lowest share in the division so far this term. Indeed, the Cherries have scored just once in the opening 45 minutes in their last nine games, and in none of the last five.

Manchester United have dropped 15 points from winning positions in the Premier League this season, their most ever in a single campaign. They’ve led late in each of their last three, but failed to win any of them (1-1 v Brentford, 3-4 v Chelsea, 2-2 v Liverpool).

In their last two Premier League matches Manchester United have conceded the first goal, gone on to take the lead but ultimately failed to win. Only West Ham in April 2016 have ever done this in three consecutive games in the competition.

Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi were on target for Bournemouth in their 3-0 win over Manchester United in the reverse fixture. Only Joshua King in 2019-20 has scored home and away for the Cherries against the Red Devils in a single campaign.

Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie (33) and Manchester United’s Antony (31) are the two players to have had the most shots without scoring a single goal so far in the Premier League this season.