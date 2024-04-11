Bournemouth vs Manchester United betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Bournemouth to win from behind at 17/2 (BetVictor)
0.5pt Half time/full time Man Utd/Bournemouth at 22/1 (General)
Bournemouth begin the weekend within striking distance of the top half.
Only Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City have taken more points than the Cherries over the last six, with defeat at Kenilworth Road ending a run of five without one.
Andoni Iraola’s side have not picked up a single point against the top four (seven defeats) but thrive against the rest of the division taking 41 points from their 24 games.
The reverse was a pretty one sided affair and Alex Keble expects a similar story this time around anticipating the Cherries high press to cause havoc for the visitors.
Bournemouth start slow and finish strong.
In their last nine games the Cherries have only netted in the first 45 minutes once and they have not managed it in any of their last five.
Just 31% of their top flight goals have come in the first half of games which is the lowest percentage in the division.
Combine this with the fact Manchester United have dropped 15 points from winning positions and a couple of bets materialise for this fixture.
The first is BOURNEMOUTH TO WIN FROM BEHIND.
Despite leading in each of their last three games, Man Utd have not won any conceding injury time goals at Brentford, Stamford Bridge and an 84th minute penalty against Liverpool.
Another angle that appeals at 22/1 is the HALF TIME/ FULL TIME RESULT of MANCHESTER UNITED/ BOURNEMOUTH. For this bet to click we need Man Utd to lead at the interval and Bournemouth to win the game.
The Cherries have not been leading at half time in any of their last five, Manchester United have scored first in 12 of their 15 games this term.
Bournemouth’s high press caused chaos for Man Utd in the reverse and although the price is not appetising this time around, I expect a similarly one sided affair this time around. Combining the home win with the Cherries to notch up plenty of shots and corners provides some interest considering Man Utd’s track record in both departments.
Marcus Tavernier netted the opener from ranch against Luton but was withdrawn six minutes later and will miss out here with a hamstring injury.
Antoine Semenyo requested to be withdrawn in the defeat at Kenilworth Road and is a doubt on Saturday.
Assuming both are unavailable, Justin Kluivert and Dango Ouattara will start on the Cherries flanks.
As for the visitors, Manchester United's injury crisis in central defence goes on. Harry Maguire should be partnered by Willy Kambwala again with LIsandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw all ruled out.
Ten Hag is also sweating on the fitness of Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford though the pair are expected to start.
Bournemouth: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Kluivert, Scott, Ouattara; Solanke
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Kambala, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Odds correct at 1030 BST (12/04/24)
