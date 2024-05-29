Bournemouth sign Enes Unal on a permanent deal

The 27-year-old, who has agreed a four-year deal, spent the second half of last season on loan at the Cherries, scoring twice in 16 Premier League appearances.
“I’m so happy to be heading back to Bournemouth for the new season,” he told afcb.co.uk.
“I enjoyed testing myself in the Premier League while regaining my fitness and now I am really excited for the years ahead.
“The project here is something I was keen to be a part of back in January and I think that we have great potential together to improve further.”
Unal, who had a brief spell with Manchester City earlier in his career, has won 33 caps at international level and has been named in Turkey’s provisional squad for Euro 2024.
