Borussia Mönchengladbach secured a comfortable victory over Bayern Munich

Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-0 Bayern Munich: Stunning Die Fohlen performance beats Bayern

By Tom Carnduff
22:19 · WED October 27, 2021

Borussia Mönchengladbach progressed to the next round of the DFB-Pokal with a stunning 5-0 victory over Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

The hosts made the perfect start when Kouadio Kone linked up with Breel Embolo before firing past Manuel Neuer in just the 2nd minute.

The lead was doubled in the 15th minute as Jonas Hofmann's driven cross found the unmarked Ramy Bensebaini to tap into an empty net.

Six minutes later, Mönchengladbach had their third from the penalty spot. Lucas Hernandez was adjudged to have taken down an opposition forward which allowed Bensebaini to send Neuer the wrong way.

Bayern - without Julian Nagelsmann on the sideline due to Covid - opted against making any half-time substitutions and the home side made it four in the 51st minute as Embolo grabbed his first of the evening.

With just under an hour on the clock, Embolo made it five to book Mönchengladbach's spot in the next round. For Bayern, it makes it successive seasons without cup success after their second round exit to Holstein Kiel in 2020/21.

