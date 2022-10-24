Manchester City will be looking to win their group as they head to Borussia Dortmund. Tom Carnduff has a best bet priced at 8/1.

Manchester City have booked their spot in the round of 16, and it's very likely that Borussia Dortmund will be joining them. The two sides meet in Germany on Tuesday night in a game that could decide who wins Group G. A point will do for City; Dortmund need to win. It's hard to oppose the Premier League champions but Dortmund caused them issues when they met at the Etihad a few weeks ago. This may be another contest that isn't exactly straightforward.

Dortmund prepared for this game in perfect fashion with a 5-0 home hammering of Stuttgart on Saturday. It leaves them 5th in the Bundesliga table, and there will be some frustration that they couldn't capitalise on Bayern's struggles at one stage this season. One player who did star in that Stuttgart victory was JUDE BELLINGHAM and there is huge appeal in taking the 8/1 price on BELLINGHAM TO SCORE ANYTIME in this contest. It's slightly surprising that those two goals on Saturday were his first Bundesliga strikes of the season. However, the underlying numbers show that he should have had more. The midfielder was averaging 0.22 xG per league game before the weekend, and he was scoring goals in other competitions. Bellingham has netted in all four of their Champions League games so far, with goals also coming in both of their DFB-Pokal contests.

In total, he's scored eight goals in 17 games across all competitions. Six of those have come across 15 Bundesliga and Champions League outings - with an average of 2.20 shots and 0.30 xG in each. Chances will be limited - with City averaging 0.82 xGA per game this season - but Dortmund have shown they can be problematic to Pep Guardiola's side with a goal from 1.20 xG at the Etihad. The 8/1 best price, with 15/2 available elsewhere, looks too big for a player who has been in great attacking form throughout the season. Backing BELLINGHAM is the value play on Tuesday night.

Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City best bets and score prediction 1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime at 8/1 (William Hill) Score prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 1100 BST (24/10/22)