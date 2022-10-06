Bayern Munich are used to having things their way. Champions every year since the 2011/12 season, they have ruled the roost since before weekend opponent Jude Bellingham was dropped off at the gates of his secondary school for the first time, but this season’s embryonic table sees that dominance facing a daring challenge.

There was surprise when Julian Nagelsmann’s men were held by Monchengladbach at the end of August, and again at Union Berlin a week later; cue all-out shock when the champions followed that up with just a point from their games against Stuttgart and Augsburg.

Now third, Bayern responded by thumping Leverkusen 4-0 without mercy last Friday night at the Allianz Arena, before putting five unanswered goals past Viktoria Plzen at home in the Champions League. The Bavarians look to have found their feet again – at least on their own patch.

That being said, their questionable record away from home of late cannot go ignored; one point from their last two domestic road trips exposes a potential weak link against Dortmund.

Furthermore, Nagelsmann must contend with something of a selection headache in midfield, an area regarded as something of an Achilles heel in terms of squad depth. Joshua Kimmich will not play a part, ruled out with Covid-19, as is Thomas Muller in his more advanced role, which leaves Marcel Sabitzer and Leon Goretzka likely to partner up for the first time this season and throwing some doubt on the output of Bayern’s engine room