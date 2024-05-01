Sporting Life
Jadon Sancho in action against PSG

Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSG: Jadon Sancho stars in Champions League victory

By Sporting Life
22:17 · WED May 01, 2024

Niclas Fullkrug’s stunning finish gave Borussia Dortmund the edge in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St Germain.

Fullkrug pounced in the 35th minute to seal a 1-0 victory but an end-to-end clash at Signal Iduna Park could have been snatched by either team with chances arriving thick and fast in a furious second half.

Jadon Sancho, on loan from Manchester United, was the most dangerous player on the pitch and he gave left-back Nuno Mendes a torrid time while creating a host of Dortmund’s opportunities.

The 24-year-old was at the heart of the hosts’ brightest moments throughout a riveting contest, including launching the move that provided an early chance for Marcel Sabitzer.

But even Sancho’s enterprise was eclipsed by the world-class skills shown by Fullkrug as Dortmund surged into the lead.

Collecting a pinpoint long pass out of defence from Nico Schlotterbeck, Fullkrug controlled the ball with his right foot and then rifled it into the bottom of the net with his left.

It was an exquisite finish that marooned keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but PSG were also exposed too easily by Fullkrug’s run and their problems deepened when centre-back Lucas Hernandez limped off.

