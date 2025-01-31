Bolton name Steven Schumacher as new head coach

Former Plymouth and Stoke boss Schumacher has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, and takes over following the departure of Ian Evatt.

The 40-year-old guided Plymouth to the Sky Bet League One title in 2023 before leaving to join Stoke, but was sacked in September 2024 just five games into the new season.

“This means everything to me. It’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m really grateful to be given it,” Schumacher said on Bolton’s website.

“It’s a fantastic club with a rich history and the journey and the project here is something I can’t wait to get involved with.

“It’s been an interesting career journey for me so far and I’m now at a fantastic club, a club which I believe can go on and do great things this season and in the future.

“I’m walking into a group which still has an awful lot to play for this season. It’s not too often you get given an opportunity like this with a team that’s only outside the play-offs on goal difference.”

Schumacher will take charge for the first time at Reading on Saturday, supported by Julian Darby and Andrew Taylor, who had been in interim charge, with his full backroom staff set to be announced at a later date.

Bolton chairman Sharon Brittan said: “Steven is the ideal candidate to carry on the excellent work previously done by Ian Evatt and his staff and build on the legacy put in place by them over the last few years. We are all excited for this next stage of our journey.”