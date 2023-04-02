Sporting Life
Bolton lift the 22/23 Papa Johns Trophy at Wembley
Bolton 4-0 Plymouth: Ian Evatt's side win Papa Johns Trophy final

By Sporting Life
19:47 · SUN April 02, 2023

Bolton hammered Sky Bet League One title-hopefuls Plymouth 4-0 at Wembley to lift the Papa John’s Trophy after a thoroughly one-sided final.

Two goals in the first 10 minutes from Kyle Dempsey and Dion Charles were Bolton’s reward for a thunderous start to which Plymouth had no answer, before Elias Kachunga and Gethin Jones scored after the break to reflect the gulf between the sides on the day.

Sixteen points separate fifth-placed Wanderers from Argyle in the league, but Ian Evatt’s side made a mockery of those standings by outclassing their high-flying opponents. They could have won by more but for some wayward finishing and a fine performance from goalkeeper Callum Burton.

A crowd of more than 79,000 – the highest at any ground in Europe this weekend – saw Bolton set a new record for the competition, becoming the first side ever to win by four goals in the final.

This had been their day. Wanderers supporters have reason to be confident of a return visit for the League One play-off final in May.

