Millwall should expose Blackpool's weakness in the Championship on Friday, James Cantrill has two best bets at 11/1 and 25/1.

Football betting tips: Championship 1pt Jake Cooper anytime goalscorer at 11/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Shaun Hutchinson anytime goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

With West Brom, Rotherham and Cardiff all playing before these sides meet on Friday, so, the play-off running and picture at the foot of the division will have changed by the time they kick-off at Bloomfield Road. This fixture will have huge ramifications on both ends of the table, that is for sure. Blackpool are 1/20 to be relegated and Millwall are amongst the pack of eight sides fighting over the final two top six spots. When the stakes are this high, the games often boil down to the finest of margins, and set pieces play a pivotal role.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Friday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Blackpool 12/5 | Draw 23/10 | Millwall 23/20

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Unfortunately for the Tangerines, they are awful at defending set pieces. They have conceded 16 goals from them (3rd), and no side has shipped a greater xGA (20.65). The bad news does not end here as they face the divisions dead ball specialists. The Lions top the Championship charts for goals (23), shots (239) and xG generated (19.96) from them. Five centre backs have found the net against Blackpool this season, which is why covering both of the visiting centre backs is the play on Friday.

JAKE COOPER is one of the most formidable goalscoring central defenders in the division. Over the course of his career, he has bagged 27 league goals, finding the net at least once in each of his seven seasons at The Den. Cooper has had a direct hand in six goals this campaign, averaging 0.90 shots and 0.07 goals per game which is why he looks the most likely candidate to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to be back Jake Cooper to score anytime with Sky Bet It would be daft not to cover his partner SHAUN HUTCHINSON. Millwall’s skipper is yet to break his domestic duck but posts identical figures to his fellow centre back, generating an xG of 1.44 and averaging 0.71 shots and 0.06 xG per 90. Based on the latter, the 25/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals, the same bet is as short as 15/2 elsewhere. CLICK HERE to be back Shaun Hutchinson to score anytime with Sky Bet

Blackpool v Millwall best bets and score prediction 1pt Jake Cooper anytime goalscorer at 11/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Shaun Hutchinson anytime goalscorer at 25/1 (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Blackpool 1-2 Millwall (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1300 GMT (26/04/23)