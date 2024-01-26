Blackburn vs Wrexham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +31.5pts in profit for the 2023/24 football season

Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Monday TV channel: BBC One Wales and iPlayer Home 4/6 | Draw 16/5 | Away 7/2

What is xG?

The Wrexham bandwagon shows no sign of slowing down as they head to Lancashire hoping to cause an upset by ousting down-on-their-luck Championship side Blackburn. If this game was decided on recent form, the Dragons would be heavy favourites, having won 16 of their past 22 games in all competitions - while Rovers have lost 10 of their last 17 to slide well down the table. But, of course, there are two divisions separating the sides - even there is reason to believe that gap will be, at least, down to one by the time the summer rolls around. Blackburn fielded a very strong side in thumping League One outfit Cambridge United 5-2 in round three and with Jon Dahl Tomasson's position coming under increasing scrutiny he will be desperate to avoid a cup shock.

What are the best bets? There is certainly a temptation to back the underdogs here but, given the two-division gap, 4/1 isn't quite big enough for me. I wouldn't put you off, mind. I just feel the hosts will have too much but I certainly wouldn't get involved on them at odds-on. However, given the rate at which Blackburn are shipping goals - 28 in their past 12 games - I want to get the visitors onside in some capacity, specifically an attacking one, so their top marksman ELLIOT LEE being 7/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME leaps out. CLICK HERE to back Elliot Lee to score anytime with Sky Bet The 13-goal attacking midfielder is averaging basically a successful strike every two games this season and while Rovers will be a step up compared to the defences he usually faces, the price is too big on someone in such a rich vein of scoring form.

I also like the price on a Blackburn midfielder - not for a goal, but a booking, with ADAM WHARTON a whopping 8/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Wharton to be shown a card with Sky Bet The 19-year-old has five yellow cards to his name this season, including three in his past 12 games. Not only that, he tops the Blackburn foul charts with 31 and the tackles standings on 60. Such a large price on a clearly combative midfielder has to be backed accordingly. It's less than half the price elsewhere.

BuildABet @75/1 Elliot Lee to score anytime

Adam Wharton to be shown a card

Wrexham to win CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Combining our two selections with Wrexham to produce a giant-killing act against their out-of-form hosts yields a whopping 75/1 BuildABet. Score prediction: Blackburn 1-2 Wrexham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Team news Blackburn could have winger Tyrhys Dolan back after almost two months out with a knee issue but will be without defensive duo Harry Pickering and Hayden Carter after both suffered hamstring injuries in last weekend's league draw with Huddersfield. Forward Ryan Hedges remains sidelined, also with a hamstring injury.

Wrexham will be without suspended defender Will Boyle, who is banned for three games after his red card in the Sky Bet League Two defeat at Newport last weekend, while Tom O'Connor, Jordan Davies and Andy Cannon are all injured. The Dragons also have doubts over striker Steven Fletcher and midfielder Anthony Forde but Jacob Mendy is back from the Africa Cup of Nations after The Gambia's group-stage exit.

Predicted line-ups Blackburn: Wahlstedt; Hill, Gamble, Hyam; Brittain, Sigurdsson, Wharton, Chrisene, Garrett; Szmodics, Telalovic. Wrexham: Okonkwo; Tozer, McClean, Cleworth, Barnett; Jones, Lee, Young; Dalby, Mullin, Palmer.