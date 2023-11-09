Blackburn vs Preston betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Home 19/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 11/4

Preston put an end to their miserable run of form last Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Coventry - Ryan Lowe’s side came from behind to pick up their first win in eight attempts. Some objectivity to that poor run must be added as over the seven game period Preston played four of the top five, coming up short against West Brom, Leicester, Ipswich and Southampton. It is also worth noting prior to the draw against Rotherham, which proved to be the turning point for the Lilywhites, Preston won six games on the spin. Friday’s opposition, and Lancashire rivals, Blackburn’s formbook makes for much better viewing - four wins out of their last five.

What are the best bets?

⚪ "[Kian Best] is obviously one of our own and that's what the fans sing. He's a credit to himself and his family"#Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe#pnefc | #bbcfootball — BBC Sport Lancashire (@BBCLancsSport) November 8, 2023

KIAN BEST is from Preston. He supports the club and that means he knows the club. It’s in his DNA. If he does not start on Friday evening, he might even be spotted in the away pen of Ewood Park, roaring on the boys with the travelling fans. The young defender started on the left hand side of a back three in his side's last game and played a part in two of Preston’s goals. Although his runs in the side have been fleeting, given his impact last match, it would be fair to expect Best to get the nod again in Blackburn. Lowe has issued a warning to his defender ahead of the derby saying; “he’s got to take the emotion out of it.” But I am hoping for the opposite here and touting him TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Kian Best to be shown a card with Sky Bet This will be his first professional taste of this rivalry and no doubt tensions will run high. The 18-year-old has already picked up two cards in eight appearances this season and is averaging over one tackle and 1.6 fouls per game.

Preston keeper Freddie Woodman

There is juice in the Lilywhites price because I do not think their form is a fair reflection of their performances. If you fancy getting the visitors onside, it is worth combining a Preston win with their keeper Freddie Woodman to be shown a card. The stopper has notched up seven in 134 Sky Bet Championship appearances, a respectable tally for a keeper. Each of his three last season came for time wasting and this is exactly the angle we are looking to exploit at Ewood Park. Score prediction: Blackburn 0-1 Preston (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Team news

Scott Wharton receives his marching orders at Carrow Road

John Dahl Tomasson has four injuries to contend with on Friday evening, Scott Wharton is unavailable following his red card at Carrow Road. His brother Adam shone in the defeat at Stamford Bridge against a Chelsea midfield featuring World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez. He will start in the hosts engine room. With no fresh injury concerns, Lowe could name an unchanged side from the one that beat the Sky Blues last weekend.

Predicted line-ups Blackburn: Wahlstedt; Travis, Hill, Pickering, Brittain; Tronstad, A.Wharton; Sigurdsson, Szmodics, Moran; Dolan. Preston: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Best; Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Millar; Holmes, Osmajic, Frokjaer-Jensen.

Match facts Blackburn failed to win either league game against Preston last season (D1 L1), after winning their two games against them in 2021-22.

Preston have won four of their last seven away league games against Blackburn (D2 L1), last enjoying consecutive away victories against Rovers between 1947 and 1950 (three in a row).

Blackburn Rovers have lost four of their first seven home league games this season (W3), the earliest into a campaign they’ve lost four games at Ewood Park since 2011-12 (lost four of first five).

Preston North End have lost their last three away league games, last losing four in a row in February/March 2021, their last four away games under Alex Neil.

No player has scored more Championship goals this season Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics (9), netting a brace last time out in a 3-1 win at Norwich. He only scored five times in 34 league appearances last season.