Blackburn host Hull on Saturday night, looking to boost their play-off hopes. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides his best bets.

Football betting tips: Championship 1.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello 2+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Joe Rankin-Costello 3+ total shots at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello 4+ total shots at 12/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello to score anytime at 18/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Jon Dahl Tomasson was bittersweet about Blackburn's 2-2 draw with Huddersfield on Monday. Bitter that his team failed to gain three points, but sweet on his team's performance. It was a taking display from Rovers, creating plenty of chances (xG: HUD 1.43 - 2.41 BLA) and looking very comfortable moving through the lines. They now face a defensively vulnerable Hull side as they chase a play-off spot, giving them a good opportunity to attack again.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Blackburn 5/6 | Draw 5/2 | Hull 10/3

Furthermore, I'm willing to add RANKIN-COSTELLO TO SCORE ANYTIME to the staking plan, on offer at 18/1 in places. CLICK HERE to back Joe Rankin-Costello to score anytime with Sky Bet This role has offered him the chance to get much closer to goal and, as he showed last time out, he can take advantage of such situations.