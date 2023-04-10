Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Blackburn's Joe Rankin-Costello

Blackburn v Hull tips: Championship best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
19:43 · THU April 13, 2023

Blackburn host Hull on Saturday night, looking to boost their play-off hopes. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides his best bets.

Football betting tips: Championship

1.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello 2+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

1pt Joe Rankin-Costello 3+ total shots at 4/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello 4+ total shots at 12/1 (Sky Bet)

0.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello to score anytime at 18/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer - https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20

Jon Dahl Tomasson was bittersweet about Blackburn's 2-2 draw with Huddersfield on Monday. Bitter that his team failed to gain three points, but sweet on his team's performance.

It was a taking display from Rovers, creating plenty of chances (xG: HUD 1.43 - 2.41 BLA) and looking very comfortable moving through the lines.

They now face a defensively vulnerable Hull side as they chase a play-off spot, giving them a good opportunity to attack again.

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Blackburn 5/6 | Draw 5/2 | Hull 10/3

From a betting perspective, however, it is the positions JOE RANKIN-COSTELLO put himself in that makes appeal.

Given plenty of freedom to move forward, often infield, the right-back recorded eight shots equating to 0.98 expected goals (xG) and scored Blackburn's first goal.

With that tactical choice fresh in the memory, Sky Bet's 11/8 price about Rankin-Costello to register 2+ TOTAL SHOTS is of solid interest.

As is the 4/1 available for 3+ TOTAL SHOTS with the same firm.

And the 12/1 for 4+ TOTAL SHOTS.

Joe Rankin-Costello's shot map v Huddersfield

Furthermore, I'm willing to add RANKIN-COSTELLO TO SCORE ANYTIME to the staking plan, on offer at 18/1 in places.

This role has offered him the chance to get much closer to goal and, as he showed last time out, he can take advantage of such situations.

Blackburn v Hull best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello 2+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
  • 1pt Joe Rankin-Costello 3+ total shots at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
  • 0.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello 4+ total shots at 12/1 (Sky Bet)
  • 0.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello to score anytime at 18/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

Score prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Hull (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct at 1930 BST (13/04/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS