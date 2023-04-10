Blackburn host Hull on Saturday night, looking to boost their play-off hopes. Liam Kelly previews the game and provides his best bets.
1.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello 2+ total shots at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
1pt Joe Rankin-Costello 3+ total shots at 4/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello 4+ total shots at 12/1 (Sky Bet)
0.5pts Joe Rankin-Costello to score anytime at 18/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
Jon Dahl Tomasson was bittersweet about Blackburn's 2-2 draw with Huddersfield on Monday. Bitter that his team failed to gain three points, but sweet on his team's performance.
It was a taking display from Rovers, creating plenty of chances (xG: HUD 1.43 - 2.41 BLA) and looking very comfortable moving through the lines.
They now face a defensively vulnerable Hull side as they chase a play-off spot, giving them a good opportunity to attack again.
From a betting perspective, however, it is the positions JOE RANKIN-COSTELLO put himself in that makes appeal.
Given plenty of freedom to move forward, often infield, the right-back recorded eight shots equating to 0.98 expected goals (xG) and scored Blackburn's first goal.
With that tactical choice fresh in the memory, Sky Bet's 11/8 price about Rankin-Costello to register 2+ TOTAL SHOTS is of solid interest.
As is the 4/1 available for 3+ TOTAL SHOTS with the same firm.
And the 12/1 for 4+ TOTAL SHOTS.
Furthermore, I'm willing to add RANKIN-COSTELLO TO SCORE ANYTIME to the staking plan, on offer at 18/1 in places.
This role has offered him the chance to get much closer to goal and, as he showed last time out, he can take advantage of such situations.
Score prediction: Blackburn 2-1 Hull (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)
Odds correct at 1930 BST (13/04/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.