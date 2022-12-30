Eleven points. The difference between Sheffield United in second and Blackburn in third - while also being the same margin between Rovers and Cardiff who sit in 19th.

It's been one of the most competitive seasons ever in a league often believed to be the most unpredictable.

Blackburn haven't looked like the third-best side in the division though, and their underlying data paints a similar picture as they are outperforming their xGD by over ten goals.

One point of interest is that we're 25 games in and Jon Dahl Tomasson's side are yet to draw - winning one more game than they have lost.

From those 13 victories, Blackburn have lost the 'xG battle' on six occasions, and generated less than an xG of 1.00 in five.

The data is on show for all to see, but is there a point where you have to hold your hands up and admit, maybe they are just an exceptionally clinical side?