Birmingham vs West Brom betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

It's fair to say expectations were not high at either of these West Midlands neighbours at the outset of the Sky Bet Championship season.

Carlos Corberan seemed to be in the midst of a gradual rebuilding job at the Hawthorns while Blues' off-field issues have meant second-tier survival has been their primary on-pitch ambition for some years now. But, all of a sudden, things are looking up for both - Blues sit contentedly in the top half of the table amid a switch in ownership shares that saw NFL legend Tom Brady emerge as a shock investor. Meanwhile, back-to-back wins have pushed the Baggies inside the top six after a mixed start - with last weekend's thumping 4-0 victory at previously unbeaten Preston a real statement of intent from Corberan's side.

What are the best bets? The bookmakers are finding it hard to separate the sides and with good reason - Blues are unbeaten at home in the league this season, winning three and drawing two, while the Baggies have lost just once in their past nine Championship games. I'm a huge, huge fan of backing the DRAW in these kind of games - and in general, really. I always think it's overpriced given it's almost inevitably north of 2/1 and I'll happily take the 9/4 on offer generally for this derby to finish honours even. CLICK HERE to back the draw with Sky Bet Albion have drawn four of their past eight, Blues have drawn their past two at home and there's a point between the sides in the table - like the bookies, I can't separate them, so why should we try? The draw is often good value and it definitely is here. Elsewhere, there's a player price I'm struggling to ignore and that is West Bromwich Albion midfielder JOHN SWIFT TO SCORE ANYTIME at 9/2 with bet365. CLICK HERE to back Swift to score anytime with Sky Bet

The 28-year-old is already on track to better his six-goal tally from last season, having netted five in the Baggies' opening 10 Championship games, and he hit double figures (11) with previous club Reading the season before. He's in the scoring form of his life and 9/2 just looks too big, especially considering he's West Brom's penalty taker too.

Japanese midfielder Koji Miyoshi has been one of Birmingham's chief sources of attacking productivity this season, contributing two strikes and two assist in their 10 games - thus being involved in 33% of their goals. The Baggies have earned five or more corners in four of their past five games - in the same timespan, Birmingham have conceded five or more flag-kicks in four of their past five. Score prediction: Birmingham 1-1 West Brom (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)

Team news Alfie Chang, Ethan Laird, George Hall, Keshi Anderson, Lee Buchanan and Tyler Roberts remain out with various injuries for Blues and boss John Eustace could well stick with the side that thrashed Huddersfield Town 4-1 in midweek. Siriki Dembele bagged a brace in that win in his first start in almost six weeks after recovering from a hamstring problem.

West Brom have injury issues in attacking areas with on-loan Brighton man Jeremy Sarmiento picking up a quad problem in the victory at Preston to join fellow forward Josh Maja on the treatment table. Corberan must decide whether to recall Grady Diangana after he dropped to the bench for the midweek win over the Albion head coach's former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Predicted line-ups Birmingham City: Ruddy, Drameh, Sanderson, Long, Longelo, Sunjic, Bielik, Miyoshi, Stansfield, Bacuna, Dembele West Bromwich Albion: Palmer, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Furlong, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Phillips, Swift, Wallace, Thomas-Asante