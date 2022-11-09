Birmingham look to extend their unbeaten run to five games as Sunderland visit, hoping to right their own course pre-Christmas. Cam Pope picks out a best bet.

Blues are enjoying a patch of sterling home form, seeing their unbeaten run at St Andrews stretch back six games that spans an impressive win over promotion hopefuls QPR, as well as draws with formidable Burnley and resurgent Coventry. So impressive is their recent form that it has taken city to within touching distance of the play-offs; John Eustace could welcome in the World Cup break as a top-six manager if the weekend's results fall in his side's favour. Birmingham currently sit a respectable tenth, with 28 points from their opening 20 games - three shy of the off-colour R's, in sixth. But to bridge that gap, Eustace will have to mastermind a win over Sunderland in what was a Premier League fixture just over a decade ago.

And the newly promoted team's torrid recent run of one road win in five - and against bottom club Huddersfield at that - will fill the second city club faithful with confidence going into the season interval. My pick for this floodlit clash is BIRMINGHAM TO WIN TO NIL. Click here to back Birmingham to win to nil with Sky Bet Friday's hosts have recorded four clean sheets in their last six outings on home turf and although it's largely Sunderland's home form, rather than their performances on their travels, that leaves them glancing over their shoulders in the direction of the bottom three, the fact remains that their wins over the struggling Terriers and similarly ailing Wigan remain their only victories in their last ten games. The Black Cats could spend the winter pause just a point clear of relegation with defeat in Birmingham, but it is difficult to see a simple way out for Tony Mowbray's men given their struggles in creating goalworthy chances. Sunderland have generated an average of just 0.96 xGF per game over their last 12 assignments and have further underperformed when you consider their actual goals per game return of 0.83. A home win to nil for a Birmingham side who seemed to have found their rhythm is the standout option on this final Championship weekend pre-Christmas.

