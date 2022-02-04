Liam Kelly previews Sheffield United's trip to face Birmingham at St. Andrew's, expecting the away side to continue their good form.

Birmingham enter this game on the back of a desperately disappointing 2-2 with Derby on Sunday, shipping two late goals after looking like surefire winners at Pride Park (xG: DER 1.33 - 2.06 BIR). That result moved Birmingham up to 17th place in the table, but it really shouldn't be labelled as a positive. Sheffield United, on the other hand, made light work of strugglers Peterborough on Saturday night, beating Posh with consummate ease to make it five wins in seven Sky Bet Championship games under Paul Heckingbottom.

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

The 2-0 victory in Peterborough was indicative of just how solid the Blades have been recently, putting themselves back in the play-off picture with a string of good performances. Heckingbottom's side have averaged 1.66 expected goals for (xGF) and 0.83 expected goals against (xGA) per game since he took charge, looking especially threatening in attack lately. Against a Birmingham team that have conceded a total of 23 goals (15.4 xGA) in their last nine Championship matches, United can expect some joy in that area again.

Lee Bowyer's side do manage to cause opposition problems, though, scoring 12 goals of their own during that same period — despite winning just one game. With that in mind, backing SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is the selection at a nice price of 27/10 for this match-up. CLICK HERE to back Sheffield United to win and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Although unbeaten in their last three, Birmingham have faced the teams currently languishing in the relegation places (Barnsley, Peterborough and Derby).

Sheffield United are a completely different proposition at the moment, playing at a level reminiscent of a team competing for promotion. Even if Birmingham manage to sneak a goal past a sharp Blades defence, I'd expect the visitors to win. Take the bigger price about them to do so with three or more goals scored in the game.

Score prediction: Birmingham 1-3 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)