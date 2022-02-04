Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of Birmingham v Sheffield United, including best bet and score prediction
Sporting Life's preview of Birmingham v Sheffield United, including best bet and score prediction

Birmingham v Sheffield United tips: Championship best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
12:58 · TUE February 01, 2022

Liam Kelly previews Sheffield United's trip to face Birmingham at St. Andrew's, expecting the away side to continue their good form.

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Sheffield United to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 27/10 (Coral)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Birmingham enter this game on the back of a desperately disappointing 2-2 with Derby on Sunday, shipping two late goals after looking like surefire winners at Pride Park (xG: DER 1.33 - 2.06 BIR).

That result moved Birmingham up to 17th place in the table, but it really shouldn't be labelled as a positive.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, made light work of strugglers Peterborough on Saturday night, beating Posh with consummate ease to make it five wins in seven Sky Bet Championship games under Paul Heckingbottom.

Download the Sporting Life app now

Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Friday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Birmingham 13/5 | Draw 12/5 | Sheffield United 21/20

The 2-0 victory in Peterborough was indicative of just how solid the Blades have been recently, putting themselves back in the play-off picture with a string of good performances.

Heckingbottom's side have averaged 1.66 expected goals for (xGF) and 0.83 expected goals against (xGA) per game since he took charge, looking especially threatening in attack lately.

Against a Birmingham team that have conceded a total of 23 goals (15.4 xGA) in their last nine Championship matches, United can expect some joy in that area again.

Birmingham's last 10 Championship matches

Lee Bowyer's side do manage to cause opposition problems, though, scoring 12 goals of their own during that same period — despite winning just one game.

With that in mind, backing SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS is the selection at a nice price of 27/10 for this match-up.

Although unbeaten in their last three, Birmingham have faced the teams currently languishing in the relegation places (Barnsley, Peterborough and Derby).

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Sheffield United are a completely different proposition at the moment, playing at a level reminiscent of a team competing for promotion.

Even if Birmingham manage to sneak a goal past a sharp Blades defence, I'd expect the visitors to win. Take the bigger price about them to do so with three or more goals scored in the game.

Birmingham v Sheffield United best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Sheffield United to win and Over 2.5 Goals at 27/10 (Coral)

Score prediction: Birmingham 1-3 Sheffield United (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

Odds correct at 12.45 GMT (01/02/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS