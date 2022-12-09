Birmingham take on Reading on Friday night in the Championship, and George Gamble provides his best bet.

Birmingham were involved in a 0-0 stalemate in their last outing at Bloomfield Road but they’ll be confident of securing a more positive result now they’re back on home soil. Visitors Reading got their Championship campaign back underway by clinching a narrow 1-0 home win over Coventry at the weekend and it leaves them just two points adrift of a spot in the playoff places. Despite Birmingham only managing a draw away to Blackpool last time out, boss John Eustace felt that his men deserved to be traveling back home with all three points under their belts. However, it was a result that means they have now gone unbeaten in eight of their last ten league outings. They’ve successfully hit the back of the net in eight of their 11 league matches at St. Andrew's this term and in six of the seven matches where they have hosted sides currently placed inside the top half.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Birmingham 11/10 | Draw 11/5 | Reading 13/5

The Royals started where they left off, having won both of their matches either side of the World Cup break but their away form has looked anything but convincing. In fact, they’ve been defeated in four of their last six outings and managed just one win in that time. Leaking goals has been a real issue for Reading and only three sides have conceded at least two or more goals more frequently away from home than the six occasions that Paul Ince’s side have. They don’t keep too many clean sheets and Birmingham will be eager to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. Meetings between these two outfits have been entertaining clashes in recent years with both sides hitting the back of the net in seven of the last eight such matches and at least three goals being produced in all of those seven. This one looks as though it could be another entertaining affair and with Reading conceding at least twice in over half of their away league outings, Birmingham should feel confident. CLICK HERE to back Birmingham to score 2+ goals with Sky Bet The hosts should find a way to hit the back of the net here, but backing BIRMINGHAM TO SCORE 2+ GOALS looks a big price at 11/8 and makes appeal.