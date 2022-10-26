This weekend’s Championship action commences in the Midlands where Birmingham host Queens Park Rangers. James Cantrill previews the game picking out his best bet.
1pt Hannibal Mejbri Card at 16/5 (Betvictor)
John Eustace will feel aggrieved to have left Ewood Park empty handed last weekend, as his side outplayed Blackburn.
This was only the Blues second defeat since August. Over that period they have secured a haul of 15 points with scalps including a win at the Hawthorns, a point at Bramall Lane and honours even at home to Burnley.
They face another stern test as they host QPR on Friday, the divisions inform side.
The R's have secured the second most points of any team in the second tier (30) and won the second most games (9), winning five of their last six with their only defeat this month coming at Kenilworth Road.
With the campaign on the cusp of November, the Hoops are genuine as dark horses for promotion which is why it was crucial that Michael Beale shunned Premier League interest to remain at Loftus Road.
Loyalty, team spirit and commitment to the cause are ethos central to the Beale's project in the capital, so flexing his principles will have simultaneously increased his stock and galvanised morale at QPR on the run up to the World Cup.
HANNIBAL MEJBRI price TO BE SHOWN A CARD with Betvictor is huge, the same bet is as short as 5/2 elsewhere, however, based on what we have seen of him, even that looks too large.
The midfielder was rested in Birmingham’s defeat at Blackburn, but having started the previous three games, should come back into the fold here.
The Manchester United loanee's agression primes him for cards.
Mejbri has only started three games for the Blues, yet he has picked up two cards, doubling his career tally to four, which is staggering considering he has only started four professional domestic games.
Despite only featuring for a combined total of 68 Premier League minutes, Mejbri picked up his other two bookings for the Red Devils.
At youth level, last season he was booked in half of his 10 EPL 2 appearances, the season before, he notched up seven yellows and was sent off twice in 20 appearances.
It is also worth noting that Tim Robinson has the whistle for this clash, a very favourable appointment on the cards front dishing out 41 yellows and two red cards in 10 Championship appearances this season.
Robinson does not get stage fright either, brandishing seven bookings in last TV appearance.
Given Mejbri’s cynical record and the referee appointment, the card price is certainly worth plumping here, even with the uncertainty surrounding the former's likelihood to start.
Score prediction: Birmingham 1-1 QPR(Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 0745 BST (26/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.