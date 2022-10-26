John Eustace will feel aggrieved to have left Ewood Park empty handed last weekend, as his side outplayed Blackburn.

This was only the Blues second defeat since August. Over that period they have secured a haul of 15 points with scalps including a win at the Hawthorns, a point at Bramall Lane and honours even at home to Burnley.

They face another stern test as they host QPR on Friday, the divisions inform side.

The R's have secured the second most points of any team in the second tier (30) and won the second most games (9), winning five of their last six with their only defeat this month coming at Kenilworth Road.

With the campaign on the cusp of November, the Hoops are genuine as dark horses for promotion which is why it was crucial that Michael Beale shunned Premier League interest to remain at Loftus Road.

Loyalty, team spirit and commitment to the cause are ethos central to the Beale's project in the capital, so flexing his principles will have simultaneously increased his stock and galvanised morale at QPR on the run up to the World Cup.