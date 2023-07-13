Birmingham City takeover: Club ‘in good and safe hands’, say new owners

American Tom Wagner has completed his takeover of Birmingham.

The businessman’s Knighthead Capital Management, through its affiliate Shelby Companies Limited, has bought a 45.98 percent stake with the move approved by Birmingham Sports Holdings shareholders on Wednesday.

Shelby Companies Limited has now taken control of the Sky Bet Championship club and has promised to provide extra funding while it has also purchased St Andrew’s.

Wagner said: “This is an exciting day for everyone associated with Birmingham City Football Club, especially the fans.

“It marks the beginning of a new chapter. From this moment on everything we do will be focused on improving the experience for our fans and making a positive contribution to growth of the city of Birmingham and how it is viewed around the world.

“Our goal is to put in place the building blocks for success so that Birmingham has a club, bearing its name, which is globally respected.

“The future of Birmingham City is in good and safe hands. The potential of this Club is unlimited.”