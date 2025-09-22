A weekend torrential downpour is usually met with frustration yet the opposite was true for one Sky Bet punter on Saturday as they turned £10 into £25k with a remarkable multiple bet.

Placing a nine-fold 'Both Teams To Score and No Draw' accumulator, Blackburn's clash with Ipswich looked to be the leg which would let it down - the score standing at 1-0 to the home side as the game entered the 80th minute. That was until the referee intervened and ordered both sets of players of the pitch due to the waterlogged conditions. And while the next steps were discussed, goals elsewhere sprung it all into life.

Blackburn were 1-0 up against 10-man Ipswich when the referee abandoned the game because of heavy rain in the 80th minute...



The EFL board will make a decision on whether the game will be replayed in full pic.twitter.com/F0UNZSwJSU — ITV Football (@itvfootball) September 20, 2025

Salford's strike in the first minute of second-half added time regained their advantage over Swindon, with Karl Robinson's side throwing away the two-goal lead they gained in the opening 15 minutes, but more was required elsewhere. That came at Vale Park in Sky Bet League One, where the hosts Port Vale looked as if they would be frustrated by Mansfield's 86th minute leveller. But on 90+5, referee Alex Chilowicz pointed to the spot and Vale's Ronan Curtis made no mistake in converting the resulting penalty. It was the decision of another man in charge of the whistle in Steve Martin which proved to be vital. The official at Ewood Park deeming the pitch unplayable as the clock passed 5pm - match abandoned, leg void, the bet was a winner. Other results in what became an eightfold included Accrington's surprise win over MK Dons and Crystal Palace's away victory at West Ham, both of which delivered by a single goal.

