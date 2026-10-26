Betfair punter wins near £1million with successful £4 12-fold accumulator

That game finished with exactly the 12 required, although that final corner was taken with 15 minutes of normal time remaining.

Remarkably, 11 of the 12 games provided at least 13 corners, one more than required, with the one contest which could have let the bet down being AFC Wimbledon's 1-1 draw with Wycombe.

The winner - a 45-year-old man from Portsmouth - selected 12 matches from across the Sky Bet EFL to return over 11.5 corners, with all landing in relatively comfortable circumstances to return a staggering £997,385.09.

£4 ⏩ £997,385.09. No, that's not a typo. A Betfair customer has won close to £1million. 12-game acca. Over 11.5 corners in EVERY one: ✅ Oxford Utd v Bradford ✅ Reading v Barnsley ✅ Stevenage v MK Dons ✅ Doncaster v Sheff Wed ✅ Cambridge Utd v Plymouth ✅ AFC Wimbledon v…

Speaking to Betfair about his winner, the customer said: "Me and some friends usually do an accumulator on the weekend for a bit of fun, we all pick a leg and put them in our group chat, both teams to score usually, and I like to do corners.

"I had £4 in my account so I decided to do one of my own with a few more corners in. I'm sure that I'll be treating my mates after winning this one, it will be my round all the time!"

With the near-£1million payout, the winner has stated that he plans to pay off his mortgage, buy a new car for both him and his wife and enjoy a family holiday.

As an Aston Villa fan, he'll also be using it to attend more games at Villa Park with his son.

The bookmaker claim it's one of the biggest winners they have ever seen, with company spokesperson Sam Rosbottom adding: "We are absolutely delighted for this Portsmouth punter and couldn't be happier to pay out such a large sum of money.

"It's an incredible amount to win on a football accumulator, congratulations from everyone at Betfair."