Bet of the season already? One punter wins £200k from a £10 bet on Carabao Cup corners

No, they didn't nail all the correct results or the total goals in the game, this punter was waving his corner flag high, backing Over 9.5 corners in 18 of Tuesday's round one matches.

Yes, you read that right, they landed an 18-fold accumulator. On corners!

The £10 stake returned £197,945 on Paddy Power with 13 of the legs surpassing the required 10 corners, with five getting over the line in dramatic fashion for the punter.

Of the close ones, Accrington's win over Peterborough was in the bag after 74 minutes, but the other four went into stoppage time needing one more corner each to land the big bucks.

Derby were the first on the board, winning a corner in the 90th minute of their game at Wet Brom, and both Coventry (vs Luton) and Walsall (vs Stoke) followed suit in the 92nd minute, meaning it was all eyes on Wrexham's game against Hull.

Sitting on nine corners heading into added time, the punter had to wait until the 96th minute for that leg to get over the line and land themselves the bet of a lifetime.

Here are the games with the final corner tallies: