wrexham corner

Bet of the season already? One punter wins £200k from a £10 bet on Carabao Cup corners

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Wed August 13, 2025 · 3h ago

Have we witnessed the bet of the new football season already? Quite possibly, with one lucky punter landing a £200k payout from a £10 bet on Tuesday's Carabao action.

No, they didn't nail all the correct results or the total goals in the game, this punter was waving his corner flag high, backing Over 9.5 corners in 18 of Tuesday's round one matches.

Yes, you read that right, they landed an 18-fold accumulator. On corners!

The £10 stake returned £197,945 on Paddy Power with 13 of the legs surpassing the required 10 corners, with five getting over the line in dramatic fashion for the punter.

Of the close ones, Accrington's win over Peterborough was in the bag after 74 minutes, but the other four went into stoppage time needing one more corner each to land the big bucks.

Derby were the first on the board, winning a corner in the 90th minute of their game at Wet Brom, and both Coventry (vs Luton) and Walsall (vs Stoke) followed suit in the 92nd minute, meaning it was all eyes on Wrexham's game against Hull.

Sitting on nine corners heading into added time, the punter had to wait until the 96th minute for that leg to get over the line and land themselves the bet of a lifetime.

Here are the games with the final corner tallies:

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

