Best bets: World Cup qualifying tips for 9 September 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 1pt Evan Ferguson to score anytime in Armenia vs Rep of Ireland (17;00) at 11/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.5pt Ferguson to score 2+ goals at 14/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral) Further tips to follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Armenia vs Rep of Ireland Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:00 BST

TV channel: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe EVAN FERGUSON looks like a man rejuvenated. The striker was looking a dejected figure at the back end of last season, with injuries stinting his development and than a drab loan move to West Ham not helping things either, but a loan move to Roma this summer and working with legendary coach Gian Pierro Gasperini has been just the tonic. He has started both league games for Roma, picking up the Man of the Match award in his debut, and despite not scoring for his club, he looks sharp, and he carried that into international duty when he scored against Hungary.