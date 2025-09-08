Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips TV Guide
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips TV Guide
best bets Evan Ferguson

Best bets: World Cup qualifying tips for 9 September 2025

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Mon September 08, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers

1pt Evan Ferguson to score anytime in Armenia vs Rep of Ireland (17;00) at 11/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral)

0.5pt Ferguson to score 2+ goals at 14/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral)

Further tips to follow...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

pp football offer - https://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17716652&lpid=53&bid=1524

Armenia vs Rep of Ireland

Jake Osgathorpe

EVAN FERGUSON looks like a man rejuvenated.

The striker was looking a dejected figure at the back end of last season, with injuries stinting his development and than a drab loan move to West Ham not helping things either, but a loan move to Roma this summer and working with legendary coach Gian Pierro Gasperini has been just the tonic.

He has started both league games for Roma, picking up the Man of the Match award in his debut, and despite not scoring for his club, he looks sharp, and he carried that into international duty when he scored against Hungary.

Evan Ferguson

Now, up against an exceptionally vulnerable Armenia side, he can double up, and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks massive.

Armenia were just pumped 5-0 at home by Portugal but it could have been so much more. Selecao took 24 shots and nine big chance equating to an eye-watering 6.34 xG, so while Ireland aren't at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and co, the Republic of Ireland should create more than enough to score a couple of goals.

Georgia scored six over two legs of their Nations League play-off, Kosovo scored five and Montenegro managed two against Armenia, meaning Ferguson will be licking his lips, and so we'll also back FERGUSON TO SCORE 2+ at 14/1.

Odds correct at 1100 BST (08/09/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS