Best bets: World Cup qualifying tips for 9 September 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers
1pt Evan Ferguson to score anytime in Armenia vs Rep of Ireland (17;00) at 11/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral)
0.5pt Ferguson to score 2+ goals at 14/1 (William Hill, Ladbrokes, Coral)
Further tips to follow...
Armenia vs Rep of Ireland
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 17:00 BST
- TV channel: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
EVAN FERGUSON looks like a man rejuvenated.
The striker was looking a dejected figure at the back end of last season, with injuries stinting his development and than a drab loan move to West Ham not helping things either, but a loan move to Roma this summer and working with legendary coach Gian Pierro Gasperini has been just the tonic.
He has started both league games for Roma, picking up the Man of the Match award in his debut, and despite not scoring for his club, he looks sharp, and he carried that into international duty when he scored against Hungary.
Now, up against an exceptionally vulnerable Armenia side, he can double up, and his price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks massive.
Armenia were just pumped 5-0 at home by Portugal but it could have been so much more. Selecao took 24 shots and nine big chance equating to an eye-watering 6.34 xG, so while Ireland aren't at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and co, the Republic of Ireland should create more than enough to score a couple of goals.
Georgia scored six over two legs of their Nations League play-off, Kosovo scored five and Montenegro managed two against Armenia, meaning Ferguson will be licking his lips, and so we'll also back FERGUSON TO SCORE 2+ at 14/1.
Odds correct at 1100 BST (08/09/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.