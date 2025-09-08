Best bets: World Cup qualifying tips for 8 September 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 1.5pts John Souttar 1+ total shot in Belarus vs Scotland (19:45) at 11/8 (bet365, BetVictor) 0.5pt Souttar 1+ shot on target at 19/4 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1.5pts Grant Hanley 1+ total shot at 11/8 (bet365, BetVictor) 0.5pt Hanley 1+ shot on target at 11/2 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 1pt Sweden to beat Kosovo and over 2.5 goals (19:45) at 7/5 (Boylesports) 1.5pts Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at evens (General) 1pt Gyokeres to score 2+ goals at 5/1 (General) 0.5pt Gyokeres to score a hat-trick at 28/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Belarus vs Scotland Kick-off: Monday, 19:45 BST

TV channel: BBC Three

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Scotland picked up what could prove to be a good point in Denmark last time out, but now must take care of Belarus, the group's minnows. They were soundly beaten 5-1 by Greece in their opener, conceding 30 shots and 3.41 xG in a poor performance. The thing that caught my eye from that game was just how vulnerable they were from set-pieces, with both the Greek centre-backs having a field day. Neither scored, but they registered a whopping nine shots between them, hitting the target three times, so that could be an angle worth exploiting here. Step up, JOHN SOUTTAR and GRANT HANLEY, who are both generously priced at 11/8 for just 1+ TOTAL SHOT.

Scotland centre-backs John Souttar and Grant Hanley

Two recent Nations League games against Northern Ireland saw Belarus concede a shot to at least one centre-back in both outings, with Dan Ballard actually getting on the scoresheet, while further back into Euro qualifying, in six games against decent sides, they conceded two goals to CB's and 10 shots. Souttar and Hanley aren't majorly prolific shooters, averaging 0.60 shots per 90 over their careers, but the former did score against Iceland in a June friendly, while the latter also had two shots in that game, and with the onus on the Scots to get a win, we should see them have plenty of opportunity to enter the mix from set-pieces. We'll also back the pair to have 1+ SHOT ON TARGET too, rather than to score anytime, with the feeling being that even if the Scots take the lead, they'll want to keep their foot down, as qualification from this group could well come down to goal difference.