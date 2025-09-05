Best bets: World Cup qualifying tips for 7 September 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers 0.5pts Conor Bradley to score anytime in Germany vs Northern Ireland (19:45) at 20/1 (Sky Bet) 2pts Spain to beat Turkey and over 2.5 goals (19:45) at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Martin Le Normand 2+ fouls committed in Turkey vs Spain (19:45) at 13/8 (bet365) 1pt Youri Tielemans to score anytime in Belgium vs Kazakhstan (19:45) at 12/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Germany vs Northern Ireland Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV channel: BBC Two

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Germany have not lost four straight games this century. France and Portugal beat Die Mannschaft back in June and a trip to Slovakia on Thursday looked like the perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways. Germany went off at 2/5 and fielded a side featuring Florian Wirtz, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka but goals either side of half-time sank Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Now Northern Ireland have the chance to compound make a little bit of history in Cologne.

Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann

Michael O'Neill’s men will be buoyed by the 3-1 victory over Luxembourg in midweek but this is altogether different; they were 5/4 to win on Thursday and are 25/1 to do so on Sunday. That said, the hosts do look a little shaky in defence. CONOR BRADLEY was touted on Thursday TO SCORE ANYTIME and I am going to double down at twice the price with half the stake. Bradley has netted four times for his country (0.21 goals per 90) which makes quotes of 20/1 value. Odds correct at 1400 BST (05/09/25)

Turkey vs Spain Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV channel: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend SPAIN have been one of the most entertaining international teams to follow since (insert crying emoji) winning Euro 2024. After starting life as European champions with a goalless draw in Serbia they clearly had a change of heart in terms of how they wanted to go about things, with nine of their next 10 fixtures seeing OVER 2.5 GOALS and six of those going over 3.5. In total, the net has been found 43 times in that 10-game spell. Against a Turkey side who won a 3-2 thriller in Georgia in their opening World Cup qualifier to continue their own theme of goal-filled games, backing SPAIN TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS looks to be the way in here. Luis de la Fuente's team are every bit the best team in Europe and aside from defeat on penalties by Portugal in this summer's Nations League final, haven't lost a competitive match since March 2023. Odds correct at 1630 BST (05/09/25)

Foul machine Jake Osgathorpe This could be a cracker. Both sides won their opening game and, realistically, are battling for top spot, making it a huge game for Turkey in particular. Expect them to go all out, meaning we could therefore see Spain centre-back ROBIN LE NORMAND put in some compromising positions once again, and backing him TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS looks a cracking bet.

Robin Le Normand is a foul machine

He made three in 45 minutes against a poor Bulgaria side last time out; he was booked and hooked at half-time. Le Normand seemingly loves playing in the high-pressing Spain side, who’s entire backline get in on the act, but the Atletico Madrid defender is the main foul culprit. Since the start of Euro 2024, Le Normand has committed 23 fouls in 13 competitive internationals at an average of 2.19 per 90, making the 13/8 available value. This bet has won in eight of those 13 matches. Add in that Turkey will likely field tricky winger Karem Akturkoglu, who was fouled three times when starting up front last time out, as the team’s striker and this should get close. Odds correct at 1645 BST (05/09/25)

The Red Devils now take on a Kazakhstan team beaten 3-1 by Wales earlier in the week. Ranked outside the world's top 100, they were thrashed 4-1 by Belarus in the summer, which leaves little to the imagination for their trip to Brussels. Belgium have now scored 10 goals in their last two matches and 14 in their last four. With TIELEMANS having found the net three times in his past two international matches, backing the national team's new captain TO SCORE ANYTIME at 12/5 is advised in a match that ought to finish in a landslide home win. Odds correct at 1630 BST (05/09/25)