Best bets: World Cup qualifiers tips for Sunday November 16 2025

Hungary vs Rep of Ireland Kick-off: Sunday, 14:00 GMT

After Wednesday's results, Group F is tantalisingly poised ahead of the final round of fixtures. As suspected, HUNGARY beat Armenia in the early kick-off moving them four points clear of the REPUBLIC OF IRELAND, who played leaders Portugal in the evening. Ireland were 8/1 to win the game but were two goals up at the interval and then Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off on the hour, which took the edge off the final 30 minutes. It means Ireland head to Hungary a point behind them. A draw suits the hosts, the visitors need all three for a top two spot. So, given the dynamic of the clash there are a few markets worth exploring; red cards, yellow cards and keeper cards. We'll start with the latter.

Ireland need TO WIN so coupling that alongside CAOIMHIN KELLEHER TO BE CARDED at 25/1 makes a lot of sense in my head. Likewise, Hungary need a result, so coupling their keeper TO BE CARDED alongside the hosts to WIN-OR-DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE is the bet at 14/1. With Balazs Toth recovering from surgery, DENES DIBUSZ will continue in between the sticks and coincidently was booked in the reverse fixture. With regards to player cards, given the context of the match, I am happy to take a little bit of tax on the prices. SEAMUS COLEMAN is 15/4 TO BE CARDED and with an international cards per 90 average of 0.24 in competitive games, there is enough juice in that price.

BARNABAS VARGA’s price TO BE CARDED also appeals. With a cards per 90 average of 0.38, I was expecting a price closer to 6/4. He should be leading the line and two strikers have been carded against Ireland in the qualifiers. Backing the pair in a CARD DOUBLE is also worth a go because Espen Eskas has the whistle and he has averaged 4.75 cards a game in World Cup European Qualification games. He hasn’t given a red card in these international games but has given three in 16 domestic appearances this season. At 5/1 and 90/1 respectively, backing a RED CARD IN THE MATCH and for EACH TEAM TO GET A RED CARD appeal as well.

Italy vs Norway Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

Technically, Norway need a point or better to confirm a top of the table finish in Group I but in reality, as long as there isn't a 17-goal swing in Italy they will top the group. By the same token, the Italians are confined to a second place finish, completely taking the pressure off both teams at San Siro. It's a dynamic which could lead to a goal-laden game, especially considering that these nations' campaigns have been rife for goals. Norway have netted 33 times (4.7 per game) and Italy have scored 20 (2.9 per game). To the ANYTIME GOALSCORER market then where Norway's talisman ERLING HAALAND is 11/8.

It’s a massive price considering he has netted in every game so far, totalling 14 goals in half as many appearances. In his last three matches for his country, Haaland’s scored five against Moldova, three against Israel and a brace against Estonia on Thursday. So, the 15/2 about him to SCORE 2+ and the 40/1 available for him to SCORE 3+ are also worth a go. It is worth noting Haaland is only two goals shy of equalling Robert Lewandowski’s record tally of 16 goals in qualifying. As if Haaland needs any extra motivation to score goals, though.