Best bets: World Cup qualifiers tips for Saturday November 15 2025

17:00 - Georgia vs Spain
1pt Both teams to score at 11/10 (General)
0.5pt Pedro Porro to be carded at 4/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
19:45 - Denmark vs Belarus
1pt Rasmus Hojlund to score 2+ goals at 10/3 (Sky Bet)
Georgia vs Spain
- Kick-off: Saturday, 17:00 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
A win all but secures Spain a spot at the finals of the 2026 World Cup with a game to spare in Group E.
La Roja have been faultless, winning all four games to date, scoring 15 and are yet to concede a goal.
Hosts Georgia head into the final two games in third spot, six points off second, knowing they need to win their final two games to stand any chance of nicking a play-off spot.
Considering this, the 11/10 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.
Yes, the visitors are yet to concede and only gave up an expected goals against of 0.01 in the reverse but Georgia have to go for this.
The hosts also have some serious attacking quality, not least PSG’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Kvaratskhelia has drawn 3.3 fouls per game in Group E and PEDRO PORRO was booked in the reverse.
At 4/1, Porro is worth a poke TO BE CARDED again.
Denmark vs Belarus
- Kick-off: Saturday, 19:45 GMT
- Live odds, form and stats
A win inches Denmark closer to qualification.
The hosts enter the weekend level on points with Scotland (10) with a goal-difference (+11) six better than the Tartan Army and will be looking to add to that tally as they welcome Belarus.
The reverse ended 6-0 with RASMUS HOJLUND grabbing a brace and at 10/3, backing him to repeat the trick and score 2+ GOALS appeals.
Hojlund has netted multiple goals three times for his nation across 19 starts and is as short as 13/8 to get another one with some firms on Saturday.
Odds correct at 1615 GMT (13/11/25)
