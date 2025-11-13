Best bets: World Cup qualifiers tips for Saturday November 15 2025

Georgia vs Spain

Kick-off: Saturday, 17:00 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats

A win all but secures Spain a spot at the finals of the 2026 World Cup with a game to spare in Group E.

La Roja have been faultless, winning all four games to date, scoring 15 and are yet to concede a goal.

Hosts Georgia head into the final two games in third spot, six points off second, knowing they need to win their final two games to stand any chance of nicking a play-off spot.

Considering this, the 11/10 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals.

Yes, the visitors are yet to concede and only gave up an expected goals against of 0.01 in the reverse but Georgia have to go for this.