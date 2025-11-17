Best bets: World Cup qualifiers tips for Monday November 17 2025

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg

Kick-off: Monday, 19:45 GMT

TV: BBC Three, BBC Two NI

Live odds, form and stats

With Northern Ireland unable to finish as runners-up following Friday's 1-0 defeat in Slovakia, manager Michael O'Neill has been open about his concerns over potentially losing players to suspension for March's World Cup play-offs.

A strong Nations League campaign means his side are already guaranteed a place in those, so it seems unlikely any of Trai Hume, Justin Devenny, Josh Magennis or Jamie Reid - all a yellow card away from a one-match ban - will feature against Luxembourg. Their likely absence sees them join the already suspended Dan Ballard and George Saville.

This means even more attacking responsibility will fall on the shoulders of captain CONOR BRADLEY.

The Liverpool full-back is used as a right winger, often in a front three, for Northern Ireland and has scored four times in 15 appearances for the national team since moving into that role. He may be on a six-match drought, but it's exactly a year since his last international goal - against this very opponent in a 2-2 draw.

At 7/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME this feels worth a small play.