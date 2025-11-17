Best bets: World Cup qualifiers tips for Monday November 17 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers
1pt Conor Bradley to score anytime in N Ireland vs Luxembourg (1945) at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Further tips to follow...
Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg
- Kick-off: Monday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: BBC Three, BBC Two NI
- Live odds, form and stats
With Northern Ireland unable to finish as runners-up following Friday's 1-0 defeat in Slovakia, manager Michael O'Neill has been open about his concerns over potentially losing players to suspension for March's World Cup play-offs.
A strong Nations League campaign means his side are already guaranteed a place in those, so it seems unlikely any of Trai Hume, Justin Devenny, Josh Magennis or Jamie Reid - all a yellow card away from a one-match ban - will feature against Luxembourg. Their likely absence sees them join the already suspended Dan Ballard and George Saville.
This means even more attacking responsibility will fall on the shoulders of captain CONOR BRADLEY.
The Liverpool full-back is used as a right winger, often in a front three, for Northern Ireland and has scored four times in 15 appearances for the national team since moving into that role. He may be on a six-match drought, but it's exactly a year since his last international goal - against this very opponent in a 2-2 draw.
At 7/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME this feels worth a small play.
Odds correct at 1020 GMT (17/11/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.