Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
conor bradley best bets

Best bets: World Cup qualifiers tips for Monday November 17 2025

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon November 17, 2025 · 2h ago

Football betting tips: World Cup qualifiers

1pt Conor Bradley to score anytime in N Ireland vs Luxembourg (1945) at 7/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Further tips to follow...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

pp football offer - https://media.paddypower.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17716652&lpid=53&bid=1524

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg

With Northern Ireland unable to finish as runners-up following Friday's 1-0 defeat in Slovakia, manager Michael O'Neill has been open about his concerns over potentially losing players to suspension for March's World Cup play-offs.

A strong Nations League campaign means his side are already guaranteed a place in those, so it seems unlikely any of Trai Hume, Justin Devenny, Josh Magennis or Jamie Reid - all a yellow card away from a one-match ban - will feature against Luxembourg. Their likely absence sees them join the already suspended Dan Ballard and George Saville.

This means even more attacking responsibility will fall on the shoulders of captain CONOR BRADLEY.

The Liverpool full-back is used as a right winger, often in a front three, for Northern Ireland and has scored four times in 15 appearances for the national team since moving into that role. He may be on a six-match drought, but it's exactly a year since his last international goal - against this very opponent in a 2-2 draw.

At 7/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME this feels worth a small play.

Germany vs Slovakia

Tips may follow...

Netherlands vs Lithuania

Tips may follow...

Odds correct at 1020 GMT (17/11/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS