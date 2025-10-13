Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 14 October 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup Qualifiers 1pt Evan Ferguson to score anytime in Rep of Ireland vs Armenia at 6/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Bulgaria Under 0.5 corners vs Spain at 4/1 (bet365) 1pt Bulgaria Under 0.5 shots on target vs Spain at 11/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Republic of Ireland vs Armenia Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV Channel: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe It's must-win territory for Ireland as they welcome Armenia to the AVIVA. Anything less and it probably spells the end of Heimir Hallgrimsson's tenure thanks to a miserable 31% win rate - the lowest of his career as a coach. They sit bottom of Group F with just a point, but fortunately for them, both Hungary and Armenia are still in touching distance, the pair three and two points above them respectively. It really is all or nothing for the Irish with a trip to Hungary and a home game with Portugal still to come, and while I have nowhere near enough confidence to backing the hosts at shorter than 1/2 - especially given the way the reverse went (2-1 to Armenia) - I'll happily have a small bet on EVAN FERGUSON TO SCORE ANYTIME at 6/4.

The striker scored in both of Ireland's first two games against the sides battling it out for second spot, racking up 1.01 xG in those two matches. He should get chances here given how attack-minded Ireland have to be, and how leaky Armenia can be - allowing an average of 2.97 xGA per game in this qualifying campaign. Odds correct at 1220 BST (13/10/25)

Spain vs Bulgaria Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST

TV Channel: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe This could be a bit of a hiding. Euro champions Spain have been utterly dominant in Group E, winning all three games, scoring 11 goals without reply, and on Tuesday they play bottom side Bulgaria who are still searching for their first point having scored just one goal and conceded 12 times. It's no surprise to see Spain as short as 1/500 in places! If you are tuning into this one, be prepared for an extremely one-sided affair, which means we'll be going back to the UNDERS well, where backing BULGARIA UNDER 0.5 CORNERS makes a lot of appeal at 4/1, as does BULGARIA UNDER 0.5 SHOTS ON TARGET at 11/4. We'll back them both as singles, though for anyone wanting a bigger play the double is available at 11/1.