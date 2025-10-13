Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 14 October 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup Qualifiers
1pt Evan Ferguson to score anytime in Rep of Ireland vs Armenia at 6/4 (Sky Bet)
1pt Bulgaria Under 0.5 corners vs Spain at 4/1 (bet365)
1pt Bulgaria Under 0.5 shots on target vs Spain at 11/4 (bet365)
Republic of Ireland vs Armenia
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
It's must-win territory for Ireland as they welcome Armenia to the AVIVA. Anything less and it probably spells the end of Heimir Hallgrimsson's tenure thanks to a miserable 31% win rate - the lowest of his career as a coach.
They sit bottom of Group F with just a point, but fortunately for them, both Hungary and Armenia are still in touching distance, the pair three and two points above them respectively.
It really is all or nothing for the Irish with a trip to Hungary and a home game with Portugal still to come, and while I have nowhere near enough confidence to backing the hosts at shorter than 1/2 - especially given the way the reverse went (2-1 to Armenia) - I'll happily have a small bet on EVAN FERGUSON TO SCORE ANYTIME at 6/4.
The striker scored in both of Ireland's first two games against the sides battling it out for second spot, racking up 1.01 xG in those two matches.
He should get chances here given how attack-minded Ireland have to be, and how leaky Armenia can be - allowing an average of 2.97 xGA per game in this qualifying campaign.
Odds correct at 1220 BST (13/10/25)
Spain vs Bulgaria
- Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 BST
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
This could be a bit of a hiding. Euro champions Spain have been utterly dominant in Group E, winning all three games, scoring 11 goals without reply, and on Tuesday they play bottom side Bulgaria who are still searching for their first point having scored just one goal and conceded 12 times.
It's no surprise to see Spain as short as 1/500 in places!
If you are tuning into this one, be prepared for an extremely one-sided affair, which means we'll be going back to the UNDERS well, where backing BULGARIA UNDER 0.5 CORNERS makes a lot of appeal at 4/1, as does BULGARIA UNDER 0.5 SHOTS ON TARGET at 11/4.
We'll back them both as singles, though for anyone wanting a bigger play the double is available at 11/1.
It's the same old tale of a good team - the best team in the world in fact - taking on a minnow, and it's so far been very profitable backing the minnow to do nothing in an attacking sense.
So far this campaign Bulgaria have taken just 12 shots in three games, managed just one corner in two of the three and have failed to register a shot on target in one of the three.
That game was the home meeting with Spain, a 3-0 defeat where Bulgaria were run all over, mustered just three shots, none on target, and won only one corner. I don't think they'll even be that lucky now heading to Valladolid.
And, for me evidence of the likelihood of these bets landing, Spain played Georgia in Elche last time out - who are a much better side than Bulgaria - and limited their visitors to just one shot in total and zero corners.
That shot, by the way, was a 78th minute attempt from inside Georgia's own half that did hit the target, but the fact their only shot in the entire game was a hail Mary highlights how dominant the Spaniards are against the lesser teams - especially at home.
Odds correct at 1220 BST (13/10/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.