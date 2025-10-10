Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 12 October 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup Qualifiers
Faroe Islands vs Czechia
- Kick-off: Sunday, 17:00 BST
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
VACLAV CERNY is 11/5 to SCORE ANYTIME against the Faroe Islands and that looks a touch too big.
You may remember him from a stint at Rangers where he bagged 18 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.
For his nation, Cerny has scored eight goals in 29 caps (0.46 goals per 90) and interestingly three of those have come in two appearances against Sunday’s opponents. I think it is also worth noting he has also netted against Malta, Gibraltar and Montenegro.
At 14/1, I cannot resist backing him to net 2+ GOALS either. The fact Cerny was a used substitute on Thursday could see him rotate into the side on Sunday to freshen up the attack.
Croatia vs Gibraltar
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
Jake Osgathorpe
Just how do you go about finding a bet in a game where the home side are as short as 1/1000? Well, you back the side priced at 175/1 to do absolutely nothing.
GIBRALTAR are ranked 200th in the FIFA World Rankings out of 210, so it's no surprise to see them chalked up at such a big price to cause an upset in Croatia.
They have lost all five qualifiers, and home games against the better teams - Croatia and Czechia - saw them lose 7-0 and 4-0, managing just four shots in total and one corner.
Just to reemphasise how bad Gibraltar are, it's not all that long ago (Nov 2023) that they were smashed 14-0 - yes FOURTEEN - in France, and since 2021 they have played 12 times against sides ranked in the world's top 50, failing to get even a single corner in nine of those.
That's the bet here, GIBRALTAR UNDER 0.5 CORNERS at 3/1. The price looks enormous given the data.
In five away games against such opponents, Gibraltar have failed to register a corner in all five and have attempted just three shots in total.
Closer to kick off, check to see what under shot prices are like for Gibraltar too, who could well be on the end of another hiding against an elite opponent.
You can take the higher line too, with Under 1.5 corners available at 4/5 (bet365), but we'll swing big here.
Romania vs Austria
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Just the four goals for Marko Arnautovic in Austria’s 10-0 win over San Marino on Thursday. Four goals Marko? Four? That’s insane.
It takes his international goals tally to 42 (0.46 goals per 90) and I really wanted to back him to score anytime against Romania on Sunday. The issue is Ralf Rangnick usually drops Arnautovic to the bench for the bigger games. At 15/8 with Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet it might be worth keeping an eye on team news because these firms do not void the bet if a player doesn’t start.
Anyway, Rangnick has taken charge of 40 Austria games now, 19 have seen overs click, both teams have scored in 22 and each of the over has landed on 16 occasions.
Take out the lesser nations and backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals in their games.
Austria have played 22 games since their Euro Qualifiers and BTTS has clicked 13 times. Take out the clashes against San Marino (2), Cyprus, Kazakhstan (2) and Azerbaijan and both teams have still netted in 13 of 16 games.
At 4/5, backing both teams to score is the bet.
Since the Nations League, opponents Romania have played six games, scoring in five and only keeping one clean sheet despite playing San Marino once and Cyprus twice.
Odds correct at 1600 BST (10/10/25)
