Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 11 October 2025

Norway vs Israel Kick-off: Saturday, 17:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Goals should be on the agenda here. Not only do we have two high-scoring teams facing off, but we have a state of play that means Israel really have to go and win in Norway if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the World Cup, while a win for Norway all-but guarantees a top two finish. The reverse game finished 4-2 to Norway, and we could see a similar scoreline here. Norway racked up nearly 4.0 xGF in that game, with over 1.0 xGF from set-pieces, so I've followed that thread again here for what I think is a cracking bit of value. Erling Haaland may be the headline name for Norway, but it's ALEXANDER SORLOTH's 11/2 price TO SCORE A HEADER that looks enormous. In the previous meeting with Israel Sorloth had six shots, with four of those coming with his head. Three of those came from corners, including a headed goal.

In fact, he has three goals in WCQ and two have come with his head from set-pieces, while a whopping 59% of his shots and 61% of his xG have come via his head. The Atletico Madrid striker is generally odds-on to score anytime, making the boost to 11/2 for that goal to come via his noggin fantastic. Even for his club side, Sortloth's head does a lot of heavy lifting. 56% of his shots and half of his goals in all competitions this term have come via his head. Odds correct at 1250 BST (10/10/25)

Portugal vs Rep of Ireland Kick-off: Saturday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe It's top versus bottom in Group F of World Cup qualifying, and it's no surprise that Portugal are 1/6 favourites to win against the Republic of Ireland in Lisbon. Roberto Martinez's men have won both of their games so far, both away from home, scoring eight times and racking up 8.7 xGF, allowing just 0.7 xGA. They now return to Portugal where their competitive record is incredible over the last few years. Selecao have won 13 of their last 15 competitive home games going back to 2021, scoring 45 times in the process and conceding just nine. A big home win looks likely, and has been priced accordingly, but with goals on the cards we have to look at the goalscorer markets, where we'll take a big swing at NUNO MENDES TO SCORE ANYTIME.