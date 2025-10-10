Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
football icon|
Football Scores & Fixtures Football Tips This Week's Acca League Tables Vidiprinter Super6 Tips
best bets sorloth

Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 11 October 2025

By Sporting Life
Football
Fri October 10, 2025 · 1h ago

Football betting tips: World Cup Qualifiers

1pt Alexander Sorloth to score a header in Norway vs Israel (17:00) at 11/2 (bet365)

1pt Nuno Mendes to score anytime in Portugal vs Rep of Ireland (19:45) at 7/1 (Sky Bet)

More tips could follow...

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

acca offer - https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678473&lpid=46&bid=1518

Norway vs Israel

Jake Osgathorpe

Goals should be on the agenda here. Not only do we have two high-scoring teams facing off, but we have a state of play that means Israel really have to go and win in Norway if they are to have any chance of qualifying for the World Cup, while a win for Norway all-but guarantees a top two finish.

The reverse game finished 4-2 to Norway, and we could see a similar scoreline here. Norway racked up nearly 4.0 xGF in that game, with over 1.0 xGF from set-pieces, so I've followed that thread again here for what I think is a cracking bit of value.

Erling Haaland may be the headline name for Norway, but it's ALEXANDER SORLOTH's 11/2 price TO SCORE A HEADER that looks enormous. In the previous meeting with Israel Sorloth had six shots, with four of those coming with his head. Three of those came from corners, including a headed goal.

sorloth shot map

In fact, he has three goals in WCQ and two have come with his head from set-pieces, while a whopping 59% of his shots and 61% of his xG have come via his head. The Atletico Madrid striker is generally odds-on to score anytime, making the boost to 11/2 for that goal to come via his noggin fantastic.

Even for his club side, Sortloth's head does a lot of heavy lifting. 56% of his shots and half of his goals in all competitions this term have come via his head.

Odds correct at 1250 BST (10/10/25)

Portugal vs Rep of Ireland

Jake Osgathorpe

It's top versus bottom in Group F of World Cup qualifying, and it's no surprise that Portugal are 1/6 favourites to win against the Republic of Ireland in Lisbon.

Roberto Martinez's men have won both of their games so far, both away from home, scoring eight times and racking up 8.7 xGF, allowing just 0.7 xGA.

They now return to Portugal where their competitive record is incredible over the last few years. Selecao have won 13 of their last 15 competitive home games going back to 2021, scoring 45 times in the process and conceding just nine.

A big home win looks likely, and has been priced accordingly, but with goals on the cards we have to look at the goalscorer markets, where we'll take a big swing at NUNO MENDES TO SCORE ANYTIME.

nuno mendes

The PSG left-back has been a huge scoring threat in Portugal's two World Cup qualifiers, taking two shots in both games and being on the end of two 'big chances'. He's averaged 0.65 xG per 90, which would be an incredible figure for a striker never mind a full-back.

With Portugal creating a ridiculous amount of chances, and scoring a hatful of goals when playing on home soil, let's chance a big priced outsider. We'll take the 7/1 at Sky Bet, with that firm offering super sub, and there is a chance that Mendes gets rested should this turn into a rout - he was hooked after 67 minutes in the 5-0 win of Armenia.

Odds correct at 1250 BST (10/10/25)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

FOOTBALL TIPS