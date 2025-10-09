Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 10 October 2025

Football betting tips: World Cup Qualifiers
1pt Slovakia to beat Northern Ireland at 2/1 (General)
1pt Switzerland to beat Sweden at 2/1 (Betfred)
Northern Ireland vs Slovakia
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:45 BST
- TV: BBC Two
Jake Osgathorpe
SLOVAKIA have got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a dream start, winning both matches including when hosting group favourites Germany.
A win here against Northern Ireland would put them as a near-lock to finish in the top two and secure a place in the play-offs at the very least. Defensive solidity is their calling card, and an already underwhelming Northern Ireland attack will find it tough to break them down.
At the prices, the visitors are value TO WIN here, with 2/1 looking massive.
Michael O'Neill's side are in a position where this game is realistically a must-win, which could play into the hands of Slovakia, and the bottom line is that I think the visitors are just clearly a better all-round team than their hosts, so we'll swing at the big price.
Sweden vs Switzerland
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:45 BST
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
Like with the above Northern Ireland game, I think SWITZERLAND are a much better team than Sweden, and they should be backed TO WIN here at generous odds.
Everyone is drawn to Sweden's attacking firepower, with Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres supported by Anthony Elanga, but what's behind them is bang average, highlighted in their start to WCQ.
The Swedes have drawn at Slovenia (xG: SLV 0.75 - 1.31 SWE) and lost at Kosovo (xG: KOS 1.49 - 0.95 SWE), two sides inferior to the Swiss, and it was two performances that saw Sweden struggle in attack.
Switzerland are an all-round strong team with excellent balance, making light work of the same opponents (3-0 and 4-0), and now find themselves in a great position to qualify for yet another major tournament.
The game-state suits them too, with Sweden needing to win this game, meaning the Swiss can just pick them off and take one step closer to qualification.
Odds correct at 1240 BST (08/10/25)
