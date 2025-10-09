Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 10 October 2025

SLOVAKIA have got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a dream start, winning both matches including when hosting group favourites Germany.

A win here against Northern Ireland would put them as a near-lock to finish in the top two and secure a place in the play-offs at the very least. Defensive solidity is their calling card, and an already underwhelming Northern Ireland attack will find it tough to break them down.

At the prices, the visitors are value TO WIN here, with 2/1 looking massive.

Michael O'Neill's side are in a position where this game is realistically a must-win, which could play into the hands of Slovakia, and the bottom line is that I think the visitors are just clearly a better all-round team than their hosts, so we'll swing at the big price.