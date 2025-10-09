Menu icon
best bets northern ireland

Best bets: World Cup Qualifiers tips for 10 October 2025

By Sporting Life
Football
Thu October 09, 2025 · 1h ago

Football betting tips: World Cup Qualifiers

1pt Slovakia to beat Northern Ireland at 2/1 (General)

1pt Switzerland to beat Sweden at 2/1 (Betfred)

More tips could follow...

Northern Ireland vs Slovakia

Jake Osgathorpe

michael o'neill

SLOVAKIA have got their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a dream start, winning both matches including when hosting group favourites Germany.

A win here against Northern Ireland would put them as a near-lock to finish in the top two and secure a place in the play-offs at the very least. Defensive solidity is their calling card, and an already underwhelming Northern Ireland attack will find it tough to break them down.

At the prices, the visitors are value TO WIN here, with 2/1 looking massive.

Michael O'Neill's side are in a position where this game is realistically a must-win, which could play into the hands of Slovakia, and the bottom line is that I think the visitors are just clearly a better all-round team than their hosts, so we'll swing at the big price.

Sweden vs Switzerland

Jake Osgathorpe

breel embolo

Like with the above Northern Ireland game, I think SWITZERLAND are a much better team than Sweden, and they should be backed TO WIN here at generous odds.

Everyone is drawn to Sweden's attacking firepower, with Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres supported by Anthony Elanga, but what's behind them is bang average, highlighted in their start to WCQ.

The Swedes have drawn at Slovenia (xG: SLV 0.75 - 1.31 SWE) and lost at Kosovo (xG: KOS 1.49 - 0.95 SWE), two sides inferior to the Swiss, and it was two performances that saw Sweden struggle in attack.

Switzerland are an all-round strong team with excellent balance, making light work of the same opponents (3-0 and 4-0), and now find themselves in a great position to qualify for yet another major tournament.

The game-state suits them too, with Sweden needing to win this game, meaning the Swiss can just pick them off and take one step closer to qualification.

Odds correct at 1240 BST (08/10/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS