Best Bets: World Cup European qualifiers tips, predictions and bet builder

Liechtenstein vs Scotland

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Monday

TV: BBC Two

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

ANDY ROBERTSON has not built a career on his goalscoring exploits.

In 83 caps for Scotland, he has scored four times. The full-back's also netted 11 in 308 Premier League appearances.

Those statistics must be taken with a pinch of salt considering he is the largest price of any of the Tartan Army TO SCORE ANYTIME against Liechtenstein.

Robertson is 8/1 with Sky Bet and as short as 9/2 with some firms.

Lack of goals aside, this is still a top-flight player lining up against one of the lowest ranked national teams in the world - even San Marino put three past them.