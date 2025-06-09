Menu icon
Best Bets - Brennan Johnson

Best Bets: World Cup European qualifiers tips, predictions and bet builder

By Sporting Life
Football
Mon June 09, 2025 · 3h ago

Football betting tips: World Cup European qualifiers

Liechtenstein vs Scotland (17:00)

0.5pt Andy Robertson to score anytime at 8/1 (Sky Bet)

Belgium vs Wales (19:45)

0.5pt Brennan Johnson to be carded at 7/2 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Liechtenstein vs Scotland

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

ANDY ROBERTSON has not built a career on his goalscoring exploits.

In 83 caps for Scotland, he has scored four times. The full-back's also netted 11 in 308 Premier League appearances.

Those statistics must be taken with a pinch of salt considering he is the largest price of any of the Tartan Army TO SCORE ANYTIME against Liechtenstein.

Robertson is 8/1 with Sky Bet and as short as 9/2 with some firms.

Lack of goals aside, this is still a top-flight player lining up against one of the lowest ranked national teams in the world - even San Marino put three past them.

BuildABet @ 70/1

  • Andy Robertson to score anytime
  • Liechtenstein to commit 15+ fouls

Robertson
Belgium vs Wales

Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill

BRENNAN JOHNSON has picked up 11 cards for club and country this season, four of which coming in as many Nations League appearances.

For Wales, it means Johnson has picked up two third of his bookings in less than 14% of his appearances and coincidentally, this hot-streak sits with the appointment of Craig Bellamy.

So, it is fair to say the national team manager is developing another side to Johnson’s game and at 7/2, his price TO BE CARDED is worth a punt.

Wales head to Brussels on Monday where Jeremy Doku is expected to start on the left for Belgium.

The winger has averaged just under four dribbles per game in all competitions this term and draws 1.5 fouls, no doubt Johnson will have to shoulder some of the defensive burden.

BuildABet @ 12/1

  • Both teams to score
  • Brennan Johnson to be carded
  • Jeremy Doku to draw 2+ fouls

Johnson
Odds correct at 0915 BST (09/06/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

