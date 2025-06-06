Best Bets: Nations League tips, predictions and bet builder

Football betting tips: Nations League final
Germany vs France (14:00)
1pt Joshua Kimmich 1+ assists at 9/2 (bet365)
Portugal vs Spain (20:00)
2pts Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Cristiano Ronaldo to score 2+ goals at 10/1 (Sky Bet)
Germany vs France
- Kick-off: 14:00 BST, Sunday
- TV channel: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
A Nations League third place play-off is treacherous ground for tipping.
How are the managers going to approach it? A pointless fixture or another opportunity to prepare for the 2026 World Cup?
I am leaning towards the latter, especially as far as Julian Nagelsmann is concerned.
The German manager wasn’t happy with the showing against Portugal. He said: "That was one of our weakest games in the last year-and-a-half.”
It is why I think he will field a relatively strong side which should feature captain JOSHUA KIMMICH.
Kimmich collected his 100th cap on Wednesday and marked the occasion with his 27th assist (as per Transfermarkt), landing us a nice winner in the process.
In the Nations League he has set up five goals and at 9/2 to register 1+ ASSIST with bet365, his price to get another is worth another go.
Portugal vs Spain
- Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday
- TV channel: ITV1
- Live odds, form and stats
Portugal play Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday evening, bringing the competition's fourth edition to a conclusion as both sides are gunning for a second title.
La Roja clearly relish playing in this international tournament. They have graced the finals of the last two editions, losing to France in 2021 before beating Croatia on penalties in 2023.
Luis de la Fuente’s side reached Munich in some style by beating France in a nine goal thriller.
Although recent history suggests goals aren’t guaranteed at this stage - there has been a goal or less scored in two of the three finals - Spain’s defensive record in this competition suggests otherwise.
They have conceded in two thirds of their nine games and have gone without a clean sheet in five, shipping 11 goals across that period.
Opponents Portugal - the inaugural Nations League winners - defied the odds to come from behind to beat Germany in the semi's. Two quick-fire goals from Francisco Conceicao and CRISTIANO RONALDO ensured a second half turnaround and a spot in the final.
That goal was Ronaldo’s seventh in this competition and leaves him two short off top scorer Viktor Gyokeres.
No doubt Portugal's talisman will be eyeing the top scorer accolade alongside another international trophy and given his goalscoring record, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him bag a couple here.
Both Ronaldo’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME and 2+ GOALS appeal.
BuildABet @ 248/1
- Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime
- Cristiano Ronaldo to be carded
- Nuno Mendes 1+ assist
- Lamine Yamal to score or assist
- Ruben Dias 2+ fouls
Odds correct at 1700 BST (06/06/25)
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.