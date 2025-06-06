Best Bets: Nations League tips, predictions and bet builder

Germany vs France Kick-off: 14:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats A Nations League third place play-off is treacherous ground for tipping. How are the managers going to approach it? A pointless fixture or another opportunity to prepare for the 2026 World Cup? I am leaning towards the latter, especially as far as Julian Nagelsmann is concerned. The German manager wasn’t happy with the showing against Portugal. He said: "That was one of our weakest games in the last year-and-a-half.” It is why I think he will field a relatively strong side which should feature captain JOSHUA KIMMICH.

No player has provided more assists to headers for the Germany national team than Joshua Kimmich since his debut 🔥 🇩🇪



Unreal 🎯 pic.twitter.com/XR8LpAuabv — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 4, 2025

Kimmich collected his 100th cap on Wednesday and marked the occasion with his 27th assist (as per Transfermarkt), landing us a nice winner in the process. In the Nations League he has set up five goals and at 9/2 to register 1+ ASSIST with bet365, his price to get another is worth another go. CLICK HERE to back Joshua Kimmich 1+ assist with Sky Bet

Portugal vs Spain Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Sunday

TV channel: ITV1

Live odds, form and stats Portugal play Spain in the Nations League final on Sunday evening, bringing the competition's fourth edition to a conclusion as both sides are gunning for a second title. La Roja clearly relish playing in this international tournament. They have graced the finals of the last two editions, losing to France in 2021 before beating Croatia on penalties in 2023. Luis de la Fuente’s side reached Munich in some style by beating France in a nine goal thriller. Although recent history suggests goals aren’t guaranteed at this stage - there has been a goal or less scored in two of the three finals - Spain’s defensive record in this competition suggests otherwise. They have conceded in two thirds of their nine games and have gone without a clean sheet in five, shipping 11 goals across that period.

BuildABet @ 248/1 Cristiano Ronaldo to score anytime

Cristiano Ronaldo to be carded

Nuno Mendes 1+ assist

Lamine Yamal to score or assist

Ruben Dias 2+ fouls Click here to back with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE for Cristiano Ronaldo's stats