Best bets: Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 26 October 2025

Football betting tips: Ligue 1, Serie A Sunday 19:45 - Lyon vs Strasbourg 1pt Joaquin Panichelli to score anytime at 2/1 (General) Sunday 19:45 - Lazio vs Juventus 1pt Danilo Cataldi to be carded at 3/1 at 3/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Cataldi and Federico Gatti card double at 12/1 (bet365)

Lyon vs Strasbourg Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Live odds, form and stats Fresh off a 3-3 draw with perennial Ligue 1 champions PSG in their last league outing, Strasbourg head to Lyon full of beans. Despite already playing each of last season's top three, Sunday’s visitors have only lost twice this campaign and begin the weekend within striking distance of top spot. Goals have been a feature of Le Racing’s recent games. Over 2.5 has clicked in each of their last four with a combined total of 19 goals scored across that sample.

With goals priced a little short, I think the goalscorer market is worth a visit and at 2/1 JOAQUIN PANICHELLI TO SCORE ANYTIME is the bet. The visitors frontman has netted seven times in as many league starts this season, which includes back-to-back braces in his last two.

Lazio vs Juventus Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Two out of sorts Serie A sides clash in Rome. Lazio have only won two of their seven games this term and they welcome a Juventus side looking to end a seven-game winless streak (D5 L2). Given the form, the card markets could be worth a look. The fact last season's league meetings saw 15 yellows and two red cards can only be a positive.

For Lazio, DANILO CATALDI is the standout price TO BE CARDED at 3/1. He’s picked up two cards in four league appearances this season and with a career cards per 90 average of 0.39, it isn’t a surprise to see him priced at 15/8 in places. As for the visitors, FEDERICO GATTI is worth a look. With a cards per 90 average of 0.27, quotes of 11/4 for him TO BE CARDED are probably apt. And whilst I’ll swerve the single, it is worth noting he has three cards in six league appearances this term. So, backing him in a CARD DOUBLE with small stakes at 12/1 provides some interest at a big price.