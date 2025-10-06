Best bets: League Two tips for Harrogate vs Crewe

Harrogate vs Crewe

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Football

The start of the international break means League Two gets rare top billing on Sky Sports on Monday night, which has me looking towards the usually unavailable player card markets.

Striker JOSH MARCH returns to Harrogate for the first time since leaving the club to join Crewe in the summer. He's started life at Gresty Road pretty well, scoring three and assisting four goals in his first 10 appearances.

But this match doesn't feel like one the 28-year-old will get many chances in, with Harrogate keeping four clean sheets in their past five matches and Crewe scoring just once in their past three away games. That plays in to the card angle for us, with it a potentially tight, frustrating night for the visitors.

I'm willing to take the 5/1 about MARCH TO BE SHOWN A CARD. He's yet to be booked this season, but is averaging 2.08 fouls committed, 1.35 tackles and 7.69 duels won per 90, so there is plenty to like about that price.

He's been booked 18 times and sent off once in the last three seasons, so his squeaky clean start to life at Crewe can't last much longer.

Referee Simon Mather has a card per game average of 4.07, so in front of the TV cameras this is a great opportunity, which makes me happy to also back Crewe's REECE HUTCHINSON TO BE SHOWN A CARD on his return from suspension.

Incredibly, he is 7/2 despite the fact he has been booked in five of his last seven and seven of his last 13 appearances.

The best price on MARCH-HUTCHINSON CARD DOUBLE is 20/1 with bet365, which we'll also be taking.