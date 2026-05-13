Best bets: League Two play-off semi-final second leg tips for 15 May 2026

Football betting tips: League Two play-offs
19:15 Salford vs Grimsby
1pt Kieran Green to score anytime at 5/1 (Sky Bet)
20:00 Notts County vs Chesterfield
2pts Chesterfield to win at 11/5 (bet365)
Salford vs Grimsby
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:15 BST
- TV: Sky Sports Football
- Live odds, form and stats
These two spoiled us rotten in the first leg with three goals - and good ones too.
For context that was as many as the other five EFL play-off semi-final first legs.
Reece Staunton opened the scoring with a bit of a worldie for Grimsby but Salford were ahead by the interval after goals from Kallum Cesay and Adebola Oluwo.
With the Mariners trailing at the halfway stage of the tie it makes sense to back one of their top goalscorers KIERAN GREEN TO SCORE ANYTIME at 5/1.
He netted 13 goals in the regular season (0.34 goals per 90) and had a couple of shots in the first leg.
His price is simply too big here.
Notts County vs Chesterfield
- Kick-off: Friday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
After Notts County beat his CHESTERFIELD side 1-0 in the first leg Paul Cook has now managed seven play-off games in his career and hasn't won any (D1 L6).
The Spireites must be kicking themselves though as they should be heading to Meadow Lane with the advantage, not trailing.
They outshot the Magpies 8-2 in the first leg, Lee Bonis hit the post with a penalty and the visitors scored with their only shot on target.
Even the nature of Jayden Luker's winner was frustrating. Ryan Stirk gave the ball away cheaply and goalkeeper Ryan Boot perhaps should have done better.
Anyway, at the prices I think it is worth backing the visitors TO WIN.
They won all six of their games against fellow play-off sides in the regular season and were undefeated in their six trips to the top seven.
Notts County lost both their league games with Chesterfield this term and their home games against fellow play-off sides Salford and Grimsby.
Odds correct at 12:45 BST (13/05/26)
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