Best bets: League Two play-off semi-final second leg tips for 15 May 2026

Football betting tips: League Two play-offs 19:15 Salford vs Grimsby 1pt Kieran Green to score anytime at 5/1 (Sky Bet) 20:00 Notts County vs Chesterfield 2pts Chesterfield to win at 11/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Grimsby's Reece Staunton with an UNBELIEVABLE volley inside 30 seconds! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fF5iRTDYuU — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 10, 2026

With the Mariners trailing at the halfway stage of the tie it makes sense to back one of their top goalscorers KIERAN GREEN TO SCORE ANYTIME at 5/1. He netted 13 goals in the regular season (0.34 goals per 90) and had a couple of shots in the first leg. His price is simply too big here.

Notts County open the scoring against Chesterfield 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9GvkaITPUc — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 10, 2026

Anyway, at the prices I think it is worth backing the visitors TO WIN. They won all six of their games against fellow play-off sides in the regular season and were undefeated in their six trips to the top seven. Notts County lost both their league games with Chesterfield this term and their home games against fellow play-off sides Salford and Grimsby.