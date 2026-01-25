Best bets: League One and League Two tips for 27 January 2026

Football betting tips: League One and Two 1pt Joseph Olowu to score anytime in Blackpool vs Stockport at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Aden Flint to score anytime in Walsall vs Crawley at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Priestly Farquharson to score anytime in Walsall vs Crawley at 12/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Blackpool vs Stockport Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Jake Osgathorpe Blackpool sit 17th as they get ready to host fifth-placed Stockport, and we have to take a look at centre-back scorers for the visitors, with Blackpool continuing to have issues defending dead-ball situations. Over the course of the season, the Tangerines have conceded the most set-piece goals in League One (14) and the fourth most xG from dead-balls (11.81). More recently, they've conceded four goals from set-pieces in their last five games across all competitions. Stockport have found the net 10 times from dead-balls this season and are averaging 0.40 set-piece xG per game, so we'll take a swing at JOSEPH OLOWU TO SCORE ANYTIME at a huge 16/1. He's scored twice already this season and is averaging 0.09 xG per 90, which ranks him sixth among centre-backs in the division this season. He fired three times in League Two for Doncaster last season too, averaging 0.12 xG per 90, so he's been a consistent threat for a long while now.