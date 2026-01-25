Best bets: League One and League Two tips for 27 January 2026

Football betting tips: League One and Two
1pt Joseph Olowu to score anytime in Blackpool vs Stockport at 16/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair)
1pt Aden Flint to score anytime in Walsall vs Crawley at 8/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Priestly Farquharson to score anytime in Walsall vs Crawley at 12/1 (Sky Bet)
Blackpool vs Stockport
- Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
Blackpool sit 17th as they get ready to host fifth-placed Stockport, and we have to take a look at centre-back scorers for the visitors, with Blackpool continuing to have issues defending dead-ball situations.
Over the course of the season, the Tangerines have conceded the most set-piece goals in League One (14) and the fourth most xG from dead-balls (11.81). More recently, they've conceded four goals from set-pieces in their last five games across all competitions.
Stockport have found the net 10 times from dead-balls this season and are averaging 0.40 set-piece xG per game, so we'll take a swing at JOSEPH OLOWU TO SCORE ANYTIME at a huge 16/1.
He's scored twice already this season and is averaging 0.09 xG per 90, which ranks him sixth among centre-backs in the division this season. He fired three times in League Two for Doncaster last season too, averaging 0.12 xG per 90, so he's been a consistent threat for a long while now.
Walsall vs Crawley
- Kick-off: Thursday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Sky Sports+
- Live odds, form and stats
Jake Osgathorpe
Crawley got a big win at the weekend to stay out of the relegation zone, but now travel to fifth-placed Walsall who are in need of a win. Again we are heading down the set-piece route as the visitors have conceded the most goals from dead-balls in the league this season.
Scott Lindsay's side have shipped a whopping 21 goals from such situations, six more than anyone else this season, so with Walsall having scored the fifth-most set-piece goals (14) and racked up the fifth-most xG (13.62), we'll take a chance on a few of the hosts defenders.
PRIESTLEY FARQUHARSON is first up at 12/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME as he's scored twice this season (0.24 per 90) and averaged 0.09 xG per 90, with one of his goals coming just two games ago at Tranmere.
The middle of Walsall's three centre-backs is ADEN FLINT and we'll back him TO SCORE ANYTIME at 8/1. He's scored just once so far this season (1.68 xG) but has been getting chances regularly (0.81 shots per 90), but is one of the EFL's most prolific centre-back scorers ever.
He's scored 55 league goals at an average of 0.11 per 90, and will be a major threat for Crawley.
Odds correct at 16:00 GMT (26/01/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.