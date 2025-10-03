Best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 5 October 2025

Football betting tips: La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A Sunday 19:45 2pts Under 2.5 goals in Juventus vs Milan at 3/4 (General) 1pt Vitinha 1+ assist in Lille vs PSG at 17/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sunday 20:00 - Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid 1pt Atletico Madrid to win and BTTS at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Julian Alvarez to score anytime at 11/8 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Juventus vs Milan Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Massimiliano Allegri returns to Turin on Sunday evening, this time in the away dugout as Milan’s manager. He has made an impressive start at I Rossoneri, winning all bar one of his opening seven games in all competitions with last weekends victory over Napoli moving them to top of the league. Stylistically, you know what you are going to get from an Allegri team - fine margin and tough to beat - and unsurprisingly that’s been his opening gambit at his latest club.

Milan have kept five clean sheets which has seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS click in three games. A tight and cagey game is expected, especially as Juventus have seen under 2.5 land in 11 of Igor Tudor's 14 Serie A games in charge.

Lille vs PSG Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats

Tom Carnduff highlighted VITINHA’s creative capabilities ahead of PSG’s trip to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday. Although the midfielder didn’t create anything in Spain, he has set up three goals in twice as many Ligue 1 appearances, all of which coming in his last three league starts. Vitinha is averaging 1.8 key passes per game (pass leading to a shot) and has set up 11 goals since making the switch to France (0.23 assists per 90). He looks a touch big at 17/2 to register 1+ ASSIST this weekend with Coral and Ladbrokes. I would also take the 6/1 available with bet365.

Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST

TV: Premier Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Forget what you used you know about Diego Simeone. He plays sexy football now and he has done for a while. ATLETICO MADRID have won their last three games on the spin by an aggregate scoreline of 13-5, putting five past both Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid in their last two games. All bar one of Atleti’s nine games in La Liga and the Champions League this season have seen both teams score. Likewise, all bar one of Sunday's opponents Celta Vigo’s games have seen both teams net as well and given the hosts are winless domestically, backing ATLETICO TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is the bet at 11/4.

Gone are the days where Simeone didn’t know what to do with flair players, now they thrive under his tutelage. JULIAN ALVAREZ has netted seven goals in eight appearances this term, six coming in his last three appearances, meaning the 11/8 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME has to be backed.