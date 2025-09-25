Best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 28 September 2025

Football betting tips: La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A Sunday 19:45 2pts Napoli +0.25 Asian handicap vs Milan at 17/20 (bet365) 0.5pt Samson Baidoo to score anytime in Rennes vs Lens at 25/1 (General) 0.5pt Jonathan Gradit to score anytime in Rennes vs Lens at 22/1 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Malang Sarr to score anytime in Rennes vs Lens at 25/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Sunday 20:00 1pt Natan Bernardo to be carded in Real Betis vs Osasuna at 17/5 (Ladbrokes, Coral) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Milan vs Napoli Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1/ DAZN

Live odds, form and stats NAPOLI head North on Sunday evening to San Siro hoping to maintain their faultless start to the Serie A campaign. Antonio Conte’s side have taken maximum points from their opening four games but face a stern test against Milan. After losing their opening game, the hosts haven’t conceded a goal and have taken maximum points. Something has to give.

Napoli's manager Antonio Conte

En route to the title last campaign, Napoli only lost four times and only one of those defeats came against the top six sides. Away from home, against the top six, they did not lose (W2 D3) and beat Milan in both league meetings by an aggregate scoreline of 4-1. Granted, Massimiliano Allegri wasn’t Milan’s manager but at the prices available, backing the visitors +0.25 on the ASIAN HANDICAP is the bet. It means a half stake win if the match ends all square and the bet is paid out in full if Napoli win.

Rennes vs Lens Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

Live odds, form and stats Across their opening five Ligue 1 games, 37% of the goals and 25% of the shots Rennes have shipped have come from set pieces. Opponents Lens top the dead ball charts for xG (2.75) and a quarter of their goals and 30% of their shots have come from them. So, this could be a bit of a set piece mismatch. At the prices available, all three of the players expected to start in central defence for the visitors are worth taking at big prices. Although, to state the obvious, they are big prices because none of them are prolific. SAMSON BAIDOO can be backed at 22/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME. He has averaged 0.44 shots per 90 across his career and netted two goals. JONATHAN GRADIT is the same price in the same market and MALANG SARR is 25/1. The latter has averaged 0.60 shots per 90 this season and racked up an xG of 0.40.

Real Betis vs Osasuna Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST

TV: Premier Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats

NATAN BERNARDO picked up his fourth card of the campaign against Nottingham Forest. He is 17/5 TO BE CARDED on Sunday with Coral and Ladbrokes which is worth a punt, some firms have it priced at 13/5. Natan has picked up three cards in twice as many La Liga appearances this campaign taking his total to eight in two seasons (0.27 cards per 90). His cynical record is hardly surprising considering he averages just 0.3 tackles but one foul a game. He could also be tasked with containing one of Osasuna’s most fouled players, assuming Ante Budimir gets through his side's Thursday night clash with Elche unscathed. Budimir draws 1.8 fouls per game.