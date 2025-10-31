Best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 2 November 2025

Football betting tips: La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A
Sunday 19:45 - Brest vs Lyon
1pt Lyon to win at 5/4 (General)
Sunday 19:45 - Milan vs Roma
1pt Rafael Leao to score anytime at 11/4 (bet365)
0.5pt Wesley Lima to be carded at 19/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Sunday 20:00 - Real Betis vs Mallorca
2pts Both teams to score at 19/20 (General)
Brest vs Lyon
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
With perennial Ligue 1 champions PSG dropping points in four of their opening 10 league fixtures, the top of the French top flight is looking really tight.
At the start of the weekend, Les Parisiens lead the way with 21 points then the next seven teams are separated by three points.
In the middle of the chasing pack is LYON and they should perhaps have more than the 19 points they have acquired but for ill-discipline.
Lyon have dropped points in four games and two have hinged on red cards. They led at Rennes, Tyler Morton was sent off, they lost the game 3-1. In their last outing, they were three goals up at Paris FC, Abner Vinicius was sent off and they ended up drawing the game.
A late capitulation also cost them against Toulouse. Clinton Mata turned into his own net with three minutes to go before Emersonn snatched it in the 96th minute for the visitors.
Rash reds and late capitulations aside, the visitors should have too much for Brest on Sunday. The hosts are winless in four, failing to score in three and have conceded eight over that sample.
At 5/4, backing Lyon TO WIN is the bet.
Milan vs Roma
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
RAFAEL LEAO was forced off early with an injury during Milan’s draw with Atalanta.
Although any serious injury has been ruled out, he remains a doubt for Sunday’s clash with Roma.
That said, his price of 11/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME is worth a tout with bet365. Safe in the knowledge if he does miss out, the bet is void.
Leao has been playing in a front two, netting three times in as many starts under Massimiliano Allegri.
Even setting aside his recent form, with a career goals per 90 average of 0.41, the price available is too big.
Roma right-back WESLEY’s price TO BE CARDED is also worth a tout. The Brazilian full back is 19/5 with Coral and Ladbrokes - I'd take the 10/3 with bet365 - but as short as 7/4 with some firms.
Wesley has two cards in eight Serie A appearances and picked up four in 11 appearances for Flamengo in the Brazilian top flight before making the switch.
Real Betis vs Mallorca
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE in Mallorca’s trip to Real Betis stands out at 19/20.
The visitors have netted in 80% of their 10 games this term with the bet clicking on seven occasions.
It’s landed in their last three outings with Sunday’s visitors getting on the scoresheet in four of their five away games. Mallorca netted three times in their most recent trip to Sevilla, two at Espanyol and took the lead against Real Madrid.
Host Real Betis have scored 15 times in their 10 La Liga fixtures with their games averaging 2.7 goals a game.
At the Villamarin Stadium, they’ve only kept two clean sheets in six games. Deportivo Alaves and Osasuna were the two clubs that failed to breach them but the pair racked up a combined xG of 1.82.
Odds correct at 0920 GMT (31/10/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.