Best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 2 November 2025

Brest vs Lyon

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime

Live odds, form and stats

With perennial Ligue 1 champions PSG dropping points in four of their opening 10 league fixtures, the top of the French top flight is looking really tight.

At the start of the weekend, Les Parisiens lead the way with 21 points then the next seven teams are separated by three points.

In the middle of the chasing pack is LYON and they should perhaps have more than the 19 points they have acquired but for ill-discipline.

Lyon have dropped points in four games and two have hinged on red cards. They led at Rennes, Tyler Morton was sent off, they lost the game 3-1. In their last outing, they were three goals up at Paris FC, Abner Vinicius was sent off and they ended up drawing the game.

A late capitulation also cost them against Toulouse. Clinton Mata turned into his own net with three minutes to go before Emersonn snatched it in the 96th minute for the visitors.

Rash reds and late capitulations aside, the visitors should have too much for Brest on Sunday. The hosts are winless in four, failing to score in three and have conceded eight over that sample.

At 5/4, backing Lyon TO WIN is the bet.