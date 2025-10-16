Best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 19 October 2025

1pt Chidozie Awaziem to be carded in Nantes vs Lille at 13/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)

Milan vs Fiorentina

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1

Six games into the Serie A season and MILAN sit in third spot, two points off Napoli and Roma, and Sunday’s hosts come into this clash with Fiorentina in red-hot form.

The gritty stalemate at Juventus in their last outing followed five wins on the spin. All told, they’ve only dropped four points this campaign and the underlying data suggests they are one of the best sides in Italy.

Milan have racked up the third most expected goals (xG) and the second fewest expected goals against (xGA), keeping clean sheets in two thirds of their league games.

Generally, Massimiliano Allegri’s side are 1/2 TO WIN on Sunday but you can get a boost to 6/4 backing the hosts TO WIN TO NIL.

Fiorentina are yet to win domestically (D3 L3) and have failed to net in two of their three away games against lesser sides.