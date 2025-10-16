Best bets: La Liga, Ligue 1 & Serie A tips for 19 October 2025

Football betting tips: La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A
Sunday 19:45
2pts Milan to win to nil vs Fiorentina at 6/4 (Sky Bet, BetVictor)
1pt Chidozie Awaziem to be carded in Nantes vs Lille at 13/5 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt Chidozie Awaziem and Olivier Giroud card double at 15/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
Sunday 20:00 - Getafe vs Real Madrid
2pts Real Madrid to win and under 3.5 goals at 19/20 (General)
Milan vs Fiorentina
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Six games into the Serie A season and MILAN sit in third spot, two points off Napoli and Roma, and Sunday’s hosts come into this clash with Fiorentina in red-hot form.
The gritty stalemate at Juventus in their last outing followed five wins on the spin. All told, they’ve only dropped four points this campaign and the underlying data suggests they are one of the best sides in Italy.
Milan have racked up the third most expected goals (xG) and the second fewest expected goals against (xGA), keeping clean sheets in two thirds of their league games.
Generally, Massimiliano Allegri’s side are 1/2 TO WIN on Sunday but you can get a boost to 6/4 backing the hosts TO WIN TO NIL.
Fiorentina are yet to win domestically (D3 L3) and have failed to net in two of their three away games against lesser sides.
Nantes vs Lille
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime
- Live odds, form and stats
OLIVIER GIROUD spearheads Lille’s attack. He is still as handsome as ever and doesn’t mind throwing his weight around.
Giroud has committed at least one foul in each of his six Ligue 1 appearances and drawn 13 fouls, while he's seen at least one opposition centre back carded in half of those league starts, so he gets as good as he gives.
CHIDOZIE AWAZIEM is half of the Nantes centre back duo tasked with containing Giroud on Sunday night. Awaziem picked up five cards in 20 MLS appearances for Colorado and already has three to his name in Ligue 1 this term.
With a career cards per 90 average of 0.35, quotes of 13/5 for Awaziem TO BE CARDED are worth a tout here and I’ll also be coupling him with Giroud in a CARD DOUBLE at 15/1.
Getafe vs Real Madrid
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Under 2.5 goals has clicked in each of Getafe’s three La Liga home games this season. It has also landed in 12 of their last 14 league games with REAL MADRID. Flimsy as head-to-head statistics are, that’s a pretty distinct pattern.
Goals are usually of a premium and Los Blancos usually edge out their City counterparts. Across those 14 games, Sunday’s visitors have won on 10 occasions with the matches featuring three or fewer goals.
So, at a shade of even money backing Xabi Alonso’s side TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS is the bet.
Odds correct at 1500 BST (17/10/25)
