Best bets: Europa League tips for 29 January 2026

Football betting tips: Europa League
Aston Villa vs Salzburg
2pts Both teams to score at 3/4 (bet365)
0.5pt Salzburg to win draw no bet at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power)
Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros
1pt Ryan Yates to be carded at 7/2 (Betway)
Lyon vs PAOK
3pts Over 2.5 goals at 8/11 (General)
1pt Over 3.5 goals at 9/5 (General)
0.5pt Over 4.5 goals at 9/2 (General)
*All matches kick-off Thursday 8pm
Aston Villa vs Salzburg
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 2
- Live odds, form and stats
Aston Villa, who are guaranteed a spot in the top eight, welcome Salzburg and the visitors need to win to stand any chance of sneaking into the Europa League play-off spots.
The Austrians sit in 28th on six points and could potentially catch Celtic (8 points), Young Boys (9), Brann (9) or Lille (9) but they would need to win at Villa Park and hope that one of those sides lose and also better the result of three five sides around them.
Not asking for much then.
This nothing to lose dynamic is intriguing though, especially considering Unai Emery will probably rest and rotate.
With this in mind, the price of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE and SALZBURG TO WIN DRAW NO BET both appeal.
The latter is money back if the game ends as a draw, a loss if Villa win and a winner if the visitors win.
Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 3
- Live odds, form and stats
Nottingham Forest have the slimmest of slim chances to finish in the top eight of the Europa League as they welcome Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros, who are inside that top eight heading into the final matchday.
Sean Dyche has a selection quandary, does he rotate knowing the Tricky Trees are likely play-off bound and have a big league game at the weekend? Or does he play his best team to keep momentum going and do their part in case results do go their way?
Either way, RYAN YATES should start here and he should be backed TO BE CARDED at 7/2.
Elliot Anderson is suspended for this game after his red card last week in Braga, while Douglas Luiz' impending transfer to Aston Villa means he's unlikely to feature too, so Yates should be brought in to partner Ibrahim Sangare.
Yates has started only five games across the Premier League and Europa League this season and has been carded three times at an average of 0.40 cards per 90, so the price on offer here is way too big.
Lyon vs PAOK
- Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Discovery+
- Live odds, form and stats
Lyon are top of the league on 18 points, ahead of Villa on goal-difference, and the French side have already booked their spot in the last 16.
PAOK will be playing in the play-offs at the very least but still have an outside chance of a top eight finish.
So, neither side has anything to lose on Thursday but plenty to gain, a dynamic which could see plenty of goals.
On the road in Europe, PAOK’s three games have seen 17 goals (6/7/4) which is an average of 5.67 a match.
Lyon won a seven goal thriller in Ligue 1 at the weekend and have netted multiple goals in each of their home games in this competition.
At 8/11, OVER 2.5 GOALS is the play. But I'm taking a punt on OVER 3.5 and OVER 4.5 as well.
Odds correct at 12:20 GMT (28/01/26)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.