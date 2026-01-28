Best bets: Europa League tips for 29 January 2026

Football betting tips: Europa League Aston Villa vs Salzburg 2pts Both teams to score at 3/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Salzburg to win draw no bet at 9/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros 1pt Ryan Yates to be carded at 7/2 (Betway) Lyon vs PAOK 3pts Over 2.5 goals at 8/11 (General) 1pt Over 3.5 goals at 9/5 (General) 0.5pt Over 4.5 goals at 9/2 (General) *All matches kick-off Thursday 8pm Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Aston Villa vs Salzburg Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Aston Villa, who are guaranteed a spot in the top eight, welcome Salzburg and the visitors need to win to stand any chance of sneaking into the Europa League play-off spots. The Austrians sit in 28th on six points and could potentially catch Celtic (8 points), Young Boys (9), Brann (9) or Lille (9) but they would need to win at Villa Park and hope that one of those sides lose and also better the result of three five sides around them. Not asking for much then. This nothing to lose dynamic is intriguing though, especially considering Unai Emery will probably rest and rotate. With this in mind, the price of BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE and SALZBURG TO WIN DRAW NO BET both appeal. The latter is money back if the game ends as a draw, a loss if Villa win and a winner if the visitors win.

Nottingham Forest vs Ferencvaros Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats Nottingham Forest have the slimmest of slim chances to finish in the top eight of the Europa League as they welcome Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros, who are inside that top eight heading into the final matchday. Sean Dyche has a selection quandary, does he rotate knowing the Tricky Trees are likely play-off bound and have a big league game at the weekend? Or does he play his best team to keep momentum going and do their part in case results do go their way? Either way, RYAN YATES should start here and he should be backed TO BE CARDED at 7/2. Elliot Anderson is suspended for this game after his red card last week in Braga, while Douglas Luiz' impending transfer to Aston Villa means he's unlikely to feature too, so Yates should be brought in to partner Ibrahim Sangare. Yates has started only five games across the Premier League and Europa League this season and has been carded three times at an average of 0.40 cards per 90, so the price on offer here is way too big.

Lyon vs PAOK Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Discovery+

Live odds, form and stats Lyon are top of the league on 18 points, ahead of Villa on goal-difference, and the French side have already booked their spot in the last 16. PAOK will be playing in the play-offs at the very least but still have an outside chance of a top eight finish. So, neither side has anything to lose on Thursday but plenty to gain, a dynamic which could see plenty of goals.

On the road in Europe, PAOK’s three games have seen 17 goals (6/7/4) which is an average of 5.67 a match. Lyon won a seven goal thriller in Ligue 1 at the weekend and have netted multiple goals in each of their home games in this competition. At 8/11, OVER 2.5 GOALS is the play. But I'm taking a punt on OVER 3.5 and OVER 4.5 as well.