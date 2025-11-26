Best bets: Europa League and Conference League tips for Thursday November 27

Football betting tips: Europa League and Conference League Feyenoord vs Celtic (17:45) 0.5pt Ayase Ueda to score anytime at 6/4 (Sky Bet) Rangers vs Braga (20:00) 3pts Victor Gomez to commit 1+ fouls at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Victor Gomez to commit 2+ fouls at 11/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Victor Gomez to commit 3+ fouls at 25/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 0.25pt Victor Gomez to commit 3+ fouls and be carded at 58/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace (20:00) 1pt No Goalscorer in Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace at 11/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Feyenoord vs Celtic Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Can you trust Robin van Persie’s Feyenoord at odds-on? Probably not, they’ve lost their last two Eredivisie games, conceding a combined total of six goals when priced around 2/5. I wouldn’t back Celtic either. They were 2/5 to beat Sturm Graz at home and went a goal down before ultimately winning by a one-goal margin against 10-men. They lost at home to Braga at odds-on and were comfortably beaten in Midtjylland, Celtic were 5/2 there. Steer clear of the 1x2, goals look a safer bet. In this competition, the Dutch side have only won once (L3) and have conceded five goals in their last two. Celtic haven’t kept a clean sheet and have only failed to score in one Europa League game. The 8/13 about both teams to score is a touch too short for me, over 2.5 goals is the same price and the pair together is 10/11. All best avoided as well. That said, the hosts are odds-on to score 2+ goals. Their talisman is 6/4 TO SCORE ANYTIME though. AYASE UEDA has 13 goals in as many league appearances this term, he is yet to break his Europa League duck but has a career goals per 90 average of 0.65.

Rangers vs Braga Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 3

Live odds, form and stats Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill This season, referee Allard Lindhout has dished out 11 cards in two Europa League appearances. Across his career, he has averaged 4.67 cards per game in this competition. The issue is, these two sides are two of the best behaved in the competition. Rangers do have a foul drawing, card magnet in their ranks though. In four appearances, Djeidi Gassama has been fouled exactly four times in each game and drawn cards from his opposite number on two occasions. It is just a question of who will be his direct opponent.

Braga usually play with a back five. I cannot say with absolute certainty - so keep your eyes peeled for team news - but I think VICTOR GOMEZ will be starting at right centre-back. He has COMMITTED 1+ FOULS in all three of his Europa League starts this term and 2+ FOULS in one. Considering who he should be up against, backing him to hit both lines appeals on Thursday. As is backing 3+ FOULS at 25/1 and combining Gomez to commit 3+ fouls and TO BE CARDED in a bet builder at 58/1, the latter has gone within one foul for Gassama's opponents in half of his European appearances this term.

Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Joe Townsend

Former Hull boss Liam Rosenior is the current Strasbourg manager

Strasbourg and Crystal Palace have near identical records after three Conference League matches, winning twice and losing once. The French side have scored five and conceded three goals. Palace have conceded one fewer. Liam Rosenior's team have been very strong at home this season (W5 D1 L1) with their solitary defeat a 2-1 loss to Marseille. They haven't conceded in any of their other six matches in all competitions. Palace are proving to be equally mean defensively, arriving on a five-match unbeaten run during which they have conceded only one goal. It feels like a contest that has a strong possibility of finishing goalless, and with NO GOALSCORER available at 11/1 with Sky Bet and Paddy Power it should be backed. This selection, rather than 0-0 correct score, gives us the added security of being a winner if an own goal is scored. Six of Palace's last seven matches has seen BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' land. That is priced at 11/10 and the THE DRAW, an outcome that would suit both teams, is 13/5. I wouldn't put anyone off backing either of those selections to larger stakes but I just prefer to swing for the big price on this occasion.