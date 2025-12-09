Best bets: Europa League and Conference League tips for 12 December 2025

Football betting tips: Europa League and Conference League Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace (20:00) - UECL 2.5pts Palace win to nil at 4/5 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Shelbourne vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Thursday, 20:00 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 2

Live odds, form and stats Crystal Palace make the short trip to Ireland to take on Shelbourne in a must-win game for the Eagles. Oliver Glasner's side sit 18th of 36 with just two more games to play in the UECL league phase, and they will realistically have to win both to have a chance of a top-eight finish and in turn avoid the play-off round, which is hugely important given how busy their schedule already is. Despite sitting mid-table, Palace have in fact been the best team in the competition according to expected points, so have been a tad unfortunate, and I suspect they'll win comfortable on Thursday.

Shelbourne are yet to win or even score. They have generated xG totals of 0.28, 1.09, 0.32 and 0.48 in their four outings, highlighting they are barely even creating good scoring chances, so I see no reason to overcomplicate things. Palace to win is generally 1/6, but we can get 4/5 about a PALACE WIN TO NIL and that looks a cracking boost to the price in what really is a huge mismatch. Shelbourne's four games have come against dire opponents - AZ Alkmaar who Palace thumped, Kosovan side Drita, Swedish side Hacken and Macedonians KF Shkendija. Palace is a huge step up. Odds correct at 14:00 (10/12/25)

Already advised Ferencvaros vs Rangers (17:45) - UEL 2pts Barnabas Varga to score anytime at 5/4 (Sky Bet) Midtjylland vs Genk (17:45) - UEL 0.5pt Ousmane Diao to score anytime at 10/1 (General) 0.5pt Martin Erlic to score anytime at 14/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest (17:45) - UEL 1.5pts Miguel Rodriguez to win 3+ fouls at 2/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Miguel Rodriguez to win 4+ fouls at 11/2 (bet365) Ferencvaros vs Rangers Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 4

Live odds, form and stats It's been a stuttering start to Danny Rohl's reign at Rangers, winning five of 11 across all competitions. In Europe they have lost two and drawn one since his arrival, leaving the Gers fourth bottom of the UEL table and in desperation mode. Realistically they have to win their final three games to stand a chance of finishing in the top 24, but performances in the UEL have been poor and they take on a Ferencvaros side who have won three of their unbeaten five matches in this competition. The hosts are 5/6 to win (William Hill, Betfred) which looks decent value, but we'll instead take a slightly bigger price on BARNABAS VARGA TO SCORE ANYTIME at 5/4.

Gers have allowed nine goals and 2.30 xGA per game in this competition, so Ferencvaros' number nine will get chances here, and he has been red-hot this season. He has scored in three of his four UEL starts, and also scored six in six Champions League qualifiers before the Hungarians dropped into the Europa. Across all competitions in 25/26, Varga has netted 19 in 26 appearances at an average of 0.92 goals per 90, so the odds-against price looks massive value.

Utrecht vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off: Thursday, 17:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats Nottingham Forest should go to the Netherlands and win on Thursday, but my eyes have been drawn to MIGUEL RODRIGUEZ's foul-drawing capabilities. The Spanish winger has been a machine at winning free-kicks for his side on the continent, being fouled 23 times in just five matches at an average of 4.89 per 90. We simply have to back him TO WIN 3+ FOULS at 2/1, a bet that has landed in all five of his Europa League appearances. The Dutch side feed him the ball regularly and ask him to drive at his opponent, meaning he has ample opportunity to rack up the fouls won. With Utrecht desperate for a win to give themselves any chance of advancing (W0 D1 L4) we should expect to see a lot of Rodriguez, so we'll chance him TO WIN 4+ FOULS too at 11/2. The higher line has been covered in three of his five UEL outings. Forest under Sean Dyche have been foul-heavy on the continent, making 13, 13 and 14 in his three matches in charge, which has to be seen as a positive here.