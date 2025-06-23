Best Bets: England Under-21s vs Netherlands Under-21s tips and predictions

Football betting tips: Euro U21 semi-finals 1pt Tyler Morton to be carded at 5/1 (bet365) 1pt Devyne Rensch to be carded at 9/2 (bet365) 0.5pt Morton & Rensch card double at 28/1 (bet365) Sky Bet Odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 17:00 BST, Wednesday TV: Channel 4 Live odds, form and stats

England U21s' European Championship title defence continues on Wednesday when they play the Netherlands in the semi-finals. The Young Lions won the competition in 2023 in dramatic circumstances by beating Spain 1-0 in the final after Burnley’s James Trafford saved a penalty in the 98th minute. Lee Carsley’s side beat the same opponents in a hard-fought quarter-final on Saturday. After an early penalty scare, England rallied and raced into a two-goal lead. Captain James McAtee opened the scoring before Harvey Elliot doubled their advantage inside 15 minutes. Javi Guerra pulled one back from the spot in the first half and as Spain pushed for an equaliser in the closing stages, England broke away to win a stoppage-time penalty duly dispatched by Elliot Anderson.

90+4th minute and a penalty to confirm England's spot in the #U21EURO semi-finals...



No sweat for Elliot Anderson 😮‍💨#U21LastMinute | @Hublot pic.twitter.com/5elnP40KJy — UEFA Men's Youth (@UEFAMensYouth) June 21, 2025

It could prove to be the turning point for Carsley’s side after an underwhelming group stage that saw them finish second with four points, culminating in a 2-1 defeat by Germany. Their opponents in Bratislava have an identical record, although the Netherlands had to edge past Portugal in the last eight after playing 70 minutes with 10 men, Ernest Poku’s goal six minutes from time proved to be the difference. You get the sense Michael Reiziger's side will have to pull another minor miracle to get past England - they are the biggest price semi-finalists to qualify, priced at 6/5 with Sky Bet.

Tyler Morton has starred for the Young Lions

Cards aren't often rife in U21 football, with all England’s group games having two or fewer, but knockout matches are very different. In England's win over Spain there were five cards brandished and in the Netherlands' game against Portugal there were nine. At the prices available, TYLER MORTON looks the best bet for England TO BE SHOWN A CARD. Morton has picked up two bookings this summer and commits an average of 1.2 fouls per game. In club football, he has 16 yellows and one red across 81 appearances. For the Netherlands, DEVYNE RENSCH is another standout price TO BE CARDED. Rensch has also picked up two cards this summer and could add to that tally opposing the pacy Omari Hutchinson. At 28/1 with bet365, naturally I'll be combining the pair in a CARD DOUBLE as well.