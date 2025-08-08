Best bets: EFL football tips for Saturday 9 August & Sunday 10 August

Football betting tips: EFL Saturday 12:30 2pts Adam Armstrong to score anytime in Southampton vs Wrexham at 7/4 (General) Saturday 15:00 1pt Caleb Watts to socre anytime in Bolton vs Plymouth at 15/2 (General) Sunday 16:30 1pt Bailey Cadamarteri 2+ total shots in Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday at 12/5 (bet365) 0.5pt Sheffield Wednesday (Draw No Bet) at 16/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Southampton vs Wrexham Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff A contest involving a team I fancy to be heavily involved in the promotion picture come May. That's not Wrexham, regardless of what the documentary cameras want you to believe. We're finally going to see what Will Still is all about having heard rave reviews from his time in France and he has a Southampton squad well equipped for a charge at the title. That includes a forward line which is the envy of the second tier. In fact, it's one which can fire them out of trouble on an off-day, they'll win a game or two through that alone, although we're expecting the Saints to end most weeks 'deserving' to leave with three points. Those options up top include ADAM ARMSTRONG, who netted 24 when the Saints were last at this level. I'm very interested in the 7/4 that he starts his campaign with a GOAL ANYTIME here. CLICK HERE to bet on Southampton vs Wrexham with Sky Bet Sure there's been some improvement in personnel but the Wrexham defence was far from solid at League One level. They sat 9th in terms of the underlying data for chances allowed to the opposition (xGA or expected goals against). That's far from the 'second-best' defensive record they had in terms of actual goals conceded. They should struggle against the better attacks in the division, particularly away. At the price, Armstrong represents good value.

Bolton vs Plymouth Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Live odds, form and stats

Joe Townsend Having advised Plymouth's CALEB WATTS to finish as League One top scorer in another piece, I'm sticking with the same thread for Argyle's trip to Bolton on Saturday. He was exceptional on his debut against Barnsley last weekend, the major bright spot in an opening day defeat at Home Park. Signed from Exeter as a midfielder with a record of five goals in 48 appearances it makes sense for him to be 15/2 TO SCORE ANYTIME but now that he is playing as a centre-forward for Argyle that is an enormous price. Watts scored, had a goal disallowed, had six attempts (three on target) and was narrowly denied by the goalkeeper when racing on to a through ball. Even against a strong opponent like Bolton, this is a bet to get on every week while ever the price remains. CLICK HERE to bet on League One with Sky Bet

Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday Kick-off: Sunday, 16:30 BST

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats Tom Carnduff What else can we say about Sheffield Wednesday's situation? You'll be reading this with some degree of awareness about events at Hillsborough - it's been impossible to ignore. They'll have a team taking to the pitch here but most of the attention has been discussions around protests in the away end. The perfect opportunity to bring their desire for a change of ownership to a televised audience. The best price you're getting on a Leicester win it 1/6. Some firms going as short at 1/9. A Championship season opener where betting on a team returns you £11.67 from your £10 stake. Anything other than a comfortable win will leave the home crowd disappointed but there's little point in getting involved in the outright markets for obvious reasons. I am interested in the prices available on potential Wednesday striker BAILEY CADAMARTERI though, with 2+ SHOTS available at 12/5. CLICK HERE to bet on Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday with Sky Bet These shots don't even have to be on target but it's such a low line for an attacking player, as limited as Wednesday's chances will be throughout the game. A single shot is 8/15 to make up those same-game multiples but it's worth siding with the above bet while these prices are available, especially if it emerges that he is Wednesday's definite preferred option in attack.

Joe Townsend This is a very simple selection: the price about SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY in this match is madness. It's undeniable the situation at the club is dire, however the last few days has at least seen some kind of siege mentality emerge among the playing squad who will take to the pitch at the King Power on Sunday against a Leicester team who are selling more players every day. Wednesday will still field a strong Championship XI, they simply have no depth left whatsoever, although they were boosted massively this week by captain and legend Barry Bannan's decision to sign a new contract.

We are delighted to announce that Barry Bannan has put pen to paper on a new contract, confirming his commitment to Wednesday #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 2, 2025

You can back them to win at a staggering 20/1, but it is simply not worth pushing it that far when DRAW NO BET is available at 16/1 with several firms, giving us the added insurance of a returned stake should the match end all square. CLICK HERE to bet on Leicester vs Sheffield Wednesday with Sky Bet