Best bets: EFL Championship tips for 25 February 2026

Football betting tips: Championship Norwich vs Sheff Wed (19:45) 1pt Anis Ben Slimane 1+ assists at 4/1 (bet365) Sheff Utd vs Coventry (19:45) 2pt Sheffield United +0.0 Asian handicap at 33/40 (bet365) 0.5pt Tatsuhiro Sakamoto to be carded at 6/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Norwich vs Sheffield Wednesday Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Already relegated Sheffield Wednesday head to Carrow Road in midweek. Hosts Norwich are 12 points off the play-offs and six above the relegation zone. Philippe Clement’s arrival saw them motor clear of the drop zone and although they’ve won eight of 11 games since the turn of the year (3L), a top-six finish is probably out of the question. The Canaries have won four of their last five on their own patch, scoring 13 times across that sample. They’re 1/6 to win this game with Sky Bet and odds-on to score three or more goals. With the hosts fancied to rack up the goals, the assist market is worth a look where ANIS BEN SLIMANE can be backed at 4/1 for 1+ ASSISTS. Norwich’s number 10 has set up five goals in 12 matches this season, including two in an half an hour cameo against West Brom in the FA Cup. Plus, he used to play for Sheffield United...

Sheffield United vs Coventry Kick-off: Wednesday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats SHEFFIELD UNITED’s Steel City derby win on Sunday sent their rivals down and kept the Blades' faint play-off hopes alive - Chris Wilder’s side are six points off sixth with 13 games to go. Leaders Coventry have beaten Middlesbrough and West Brom in their last two games to move three points clear at the top, but Frank Lampard’s team has struggled on the road lately, winning one of their last nine away. The Blades, meanwhile, have only lost two of 11 in all competitions on their own patch. At 33/40, backing the Blades +0.0 on the ASIAN HANDICAP is the bet. It is essentially the same as backing draw no bet but at a slightly bigger price. The bet is paid out if the hosts win, stakes returned if it ends in a draw and the bet loses if Coventry wins.

TATSUHIRO SAKAMOTO has picked up four cards this season, three of which have come in his last three Championship appearances. He has a 0.15 cards per 90 average in this division, making quotes of 6/1 TO BE CARDED a touch big and that is without taking the referee or opposition into consideration. John Busby is the man in the middle and he has dished out 53Y and 3R cards in 13 second tier appearances this term.